We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
31 Jul 2024 - 02 Aug 2024
IndoHealthCare 2024
02 Aug 2024 - 04 Aug 2024
38th Medicall Expo
20 Aug 2024 - 22 Aug 2024
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2024

Trojan-Horse Therapy Proves Effective against Several Cancer Tumor Types

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: Lupus antibodies — represented by butterflies — float amidst a stream of nucleosides on their way into the nucleus of a live tumor cell (Photo courtesy of Yale School of Medicine)
Image: Lupus antibodies — represented by butterflies — float amidst a stream of nucleosides on their way into the nucleus of a live tumor cell (Photo courtesy of Yale School of Medicine)

Disguising tumor-fighting antibodies inside the molecules used by cancer to nourish tumor growth can help sneak by cancer’s defenses, offering a novel therapy approach. This "Trojan-horse" therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in laboratory settings against various cancer types, including hard-to-treat brain tumors that can be difficult to access due to the blood-brain barrier.

A study published on July 15 in ACS Central Science by the Yale School of Medicine (YSM, New Haven, CT, USA) highlights the therapy's success which is attributed largely to the strategically redesigned antibodies derived from lupus to target tumors while neutralizing their autoimmune effects. Termed “antinuclear antibodies,” these agents secretly attach to nucleic acid molecules absorbed by cancer cells from their surroundings for DNA synthesis and tumor growth. Upon reaching the tumor, these antibodies shed their disguise and release their potent antinuclear payloads, destroying the cancer cells.

In contrast to traditional methods that combine antibodies with chemotherapy to target specific tumor cell markers like HER2 or PD-L1, this therapy’s antibodies silently infiltrate the tumor environment. These antinuclear antibody-drug conjugates (ANADCs) locate tumors by tracking the DNA remnants near tumors, enabling them to find tumors that lack specific surface receptors and evade detection by conventional antibodies. The effectiveness of ANADCs has been validated in mouse models of breast and colon cancer, significantly extending survival in glioma mouse models. This targeted approach potentially reduces the harmful side effects often caused by less precise therapies that damage healthy tissues. Currently, efforts are focused on progressing this therapeutic strategy into clinical trials.

“By targeting extracellular nucleic acids instead of surface receptors, ANADCs can basically target any necrotic tumor regardless of type, making it a tumor-agnostic therapy” said James Hansen, MD, MS, senior author of the study, member of Yale Cancer Center, and radiation oncology chief of Yale’s Gamma Knife Program. “This technology gives us the opportunity to use antinuclear antibodies to deliver drugs, proteins, or gene therapies to tumors or other sites of damage associated with increased DNA release, such as heart attacks, strokes, or traumatic injuries,”

Related Links:
Yale School of Medicine

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Rectangular Top Imaging-Pain Management Table
CFPM302

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Fluorescent Imaging Agent Helps Surgeons Visualize Missed Lung Tumors
EHR–Based Nudge Intervention for Surgeons to Reduce Breast Cancer Overtreatment
Novel Electrosurgical Device Could Be a Game-Changer for Breast Cancer Treatment...
Image: Fixation screws for ligament to bone repair (Photo courtesy of 4D Medicine)

Novel Biomaterial Platform Opens Up New Possibilities for Implants and Devices

Resorbable biomaterials, crucial for implantable medical devices, have seen little innovation over decades. Materials like Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polycaprolactone (PCL), and Poly Lactic-co-Glycolic Acid... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE