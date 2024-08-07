New Biomaterial That Regrows Damaged Cartilage in Joints to Help Avoid Full Knee Replacement Surgeries

Cartilage plays a vital role in joint function and health, but it does not naturally regenerate in adults, leading to significant health and mobility issues when damaged. Scientists have now introduced a bioactive material that has effectively regenerated high-quality cartilage in knee joints within a large animal model. This substance, though it appears rubbery and gooey, is a complex network of molecular components designed to mimic the natural environment of cartilage in the body.

This groundbreaking research conducted by scientists at Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) involved applying this novel material to the knee joints of animals where cartilage was damaged. Within six months, significant cartilage repair was observed, with the development of new cartilage enriched with natural biopolymers like collagen II and proteoglycans, crucial for joint resilience and pain-free movement. The researchers believe that this material could eventually help avoid the need for knee replacement surgeries, treat conditions such as osteoarthritis, and mend sports injuries like ACL tears. This follows their previous research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, where they explored the use of “dancing molecules” to stimulate cartilage cell activity in humans.

In their latest study, the team introduced a hybrid biomaterial, which includes a bioactive peptide that attaches to transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFb-1), vital for cartilage growth and upkeep, and a specially modified version of hyaluronic acid, a natural component of cartilage and joint lubricant. These elements combine to form nanoscale fibers that organize into bundles, mimicking cartilage's structure and creating a scaffold that attracts the body’s cells for tissue regeneration. To test the effectiveness of this new material in cartilage growth, the material was evaluated in sheep with cartilage defects in their stifle joints, which closely resemble human knees in terms of load-bearing and size. The study, simulating human cartilage conditions due to its notoriously tough regenerative properties, involved injecting the biomaterial into the cartilage defects. This injection transformed into a rubbery matrix, facilitating the growth of new cartilage as the scaffold gradually broke down, with results showing a higher quality of repair than in control groups. Going forward, the research team envisions this material could be applied directly to joints during surgical procedures such as open-joint or arthroscopic surgeries, offering a potential improvement over the current microfracture surgery standard, which stimulates cartilage growth by creating small fractures in the bone.

“Our new therapy can induce repair in a tissue that does not naturally regenerate. We think our treatment could help address a serious, unmet clinical need,” said Northwestern’s Samuel I. Stupp, who led the study.

Related Links:

Northwestern University