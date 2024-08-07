We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




New Biomaterial That Regrows Damaged Cartilage in Joints to Help Avoid Full Knee Replacement Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: Microstructure of the new bioactive material. The fibers are in pink; hyaluronic acid is shown in purple (Photo courtesy of Stupp Group)
Image: Microstructure of the new bioactive material. The fibers are in pink; hyaluronic acid is shown in purple (Photo courtesy of Stupp Group)

Cartilage plays a vital role in joint function and health, but it does not naturally regenerate in adults, leading to significant health and mobility issues when damaged. Scientists have now introduced a bioactive material that has effectively regenerated high-quality cartilage in knee joints within a large animal model. This substance, though it appears rubbery and gooey, is a complex network of molecular components designed to mimic the natural environment of cartilage in the body.

This groundbreaking research conducted by scientists at Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) involved applying this novel material to the knee joints of animals where cartilage was damaged. Within six months, significant cartilage repair was observed, with the development of new cartilage enriched with natural biopolymers like collagen II and proteoglycans, crucial for joint resilience and pain-free movement. The researchers believe that this material could eventually help avoid the need for knee replacement surgeries, treat conditions such as osteoarthritis, and mend sports injuries like ACL tears. This follows their previous research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, where they explored the use of “dancing molecules” to stimulate cartilage cell activity in humans.

In their latest study, the team introduced a hybrid biomaterial, which includes a bioactive peptide that attaches to transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFb-1), vital for cartilage growth and upkeep, and a specially modified version of hyaluronic acid, a natural component of cartilage and joint lubricant. These elements combine to form nanoscale fibers that organize into bundles, mimicking cartilage's structure and creating a scaffold that attracts the body’s cells for tissue regeneration. To test the effectiveness of this new material in cartilage growth, the material was evaluated in sheep with cartilage defects in their stifle joints, which closely resemble human knees in terms of load-bearing and size. The study, simulating human cartilage conditions due to its notoriously tough regenerative properties, involved injecting the biomaterial into the cartilage defects. This injection transformed into a rubbery matrix, facilitating the growth of new cartilage as the scaffold gradually broke down, with results showing a higher quality of repair than in control groups. Going forward, the research team envisions this material could be applied directly to joints during surgical procedures such as open-joint or arthroscopic surgeries, offering a potential improvement over the current microfracture surgery standard, which stimulates cartilage growth by creating small fractures in the bone.

“Our new therapy can induce repair in a tissue that does not naturally regenerate. We think our treatment could help address a serious, unmet clinical need,” said Northwestern’s Samuel I. Stupp, who led the study.

Related Links:
Northwestern University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Total Body Fat Analyzer
TBF-400

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy...
Dual-Chamber Wireless Pacemaker Delivers Lasting and Reliable Performance
Image: The VELYS SPINE dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)

Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands

A dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform for use in planning and instrumenting spinal fusion procedures in the cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac spine can help surgeons tackle their... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE