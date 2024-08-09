We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Water-Powered Electric Bandage Improves Healing in Chronic Wounds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Aug 2024
Chronic wounds, such as diabetic sores, present a significant health challenge due to their slow healing process and high risk of recurrence, which can lead to amputations and increased mortality rates. The current treatments for these wounds are often prohibitively expensive, posing further difficulties for patients. Researchers have now created a cost-effective bandage that enhances healing through the application of an electric field. During animal tests, these electric bandages accelerated healing by 30% compared to traditional bandages.

In a collaborative project undertaken by North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC, USA) and Columbia University (New York, NY, USA), the research team developed water-powered, electronics-free dressings (WPEDs), which are single-use and combine electrodes on one side with a compact, biocompatible battery on the other. These bandages are designed to be placed such that the electrodes make direct contact with the wound. Activation occurs through the addition of a single drop of water to the battery, generating an electric field for several hours, known to benefit the healing of chronic wounds.

The design of the electrodes allows them to flex with the bandage, molding to the contours of deep, uneven chronic wounds. This adaptability is crucial for directing the electric field effectively from the wound's edges to its center. Given the variable and often irregular shapes of such wounds, the electrodes' ability to conform to different surface topographies is vital. The effectiveness of these WPEDs was validated in a study involving diabetic mice, a standard model for studying human wound healing. Results showed that electrical stimulation from the bandage not only sped up wound closure but also promoted new blood vessel growth and reduced inflammation, indicators of enhanced healing.

The study revealed that diabetic mice treated with WPEDs healed approximately 30% faster than those treated with standard bandages. Additionally, these WPEDs are simple to apply and do not restrict patient mobility, allowing for home treatment and improving treatment adherence. Patients are more likely to follow through with the prescribed treatment regimen when it does not interfere significantly with their daily activities. The research team plans to continue refining the technology to stabilize the electric field and prolong its duration. Further testing is underway to advance toward clinical trials and, ultimately, widespread practical application to benefit patients with chronic wounds.

“Our goal here was to develop a far less expensive technology that accelerates healing in patients with chronic wounds,” said Amay Bandodkar, co-corresponding author of the work and an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at North Carolina State University. “We also wanted to make sure that the technology is easy enough for people to use at home, rather than something that patients can only receive in clinical settings.”

North Carolina State University
Columbia University

