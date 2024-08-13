Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Biodegradable Electronic Tent Technology Diagnoses Brain Disease Non-Invasively
- World's First AI Model Capable of Expert-Level Clinical EEG Interpretation
- 3D-Printed Blood Vessels to Pave Way for Manufacturing of Implantable Human Organs
- Water-Powered Electric Bandage Improves Healing in Chronic Wounds
- Supercharged Silk Could Help Regenerate Heart Tissue
- Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery
- Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
- AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy
- Dual-Chamber Wireless Pacemaker Delivers Lasting and Reliable Performance
- New Method Accurately Estimates Cardiovascular State to Inform Blood Pressure Management During Surgery
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
- International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
- 2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest Innovations
- BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion
- MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
