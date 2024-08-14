We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Smart Face Mask with Self-Powering Capability Detects Lung Cancer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The smart fabric being stretched to demonstrate its mechanical robustness (Photo courtesy of University of Waterloo)
Image: The smart fabric being stretched to demonstrate its mechanical robustness (Photo courtesy of University of Waterloo)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving rapidly, offering sophisticated signal analysis for health monitoring, yet it depends heavily on vast data collection that traditional sensors—often bulky, heavy, and expensive—struggle to provide. Printed sensors, particularly those integrated into smart fabrics, are increasingly recognized for their continuous data collection capabilities. In a significant development, researchers have now created a new smart fabric designed to make such applications more feasible.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Canada) have created a smart fabric with remarkable capabilities that could find potential in health monitoring and movement tracking. This fabric, unlike conventional wearable technology that relies on external power supplies or needs frequent recharging, boasts improved stability, durability, and cost-effectiveness. It is capable of converting body heat and solar energy into electricity, thus supporting continuous operation without external power. The fabric can incorporate various sensors to monitor temperature, stress, and more, according to the research published in the Journal of Materials Science & Technology. It is sensitive to temperature fluctuations and can be equipped to gauge pressure, chemical composition, and other parameters.

One particularly innovative application of the smart fabric that is being explored is smart face masks, which could monitor breath temperature and rate, and even detect chemical signatures that may indicate viral infections, lung cancer, or other health conditions. The research team is planning to enhance the fabric's functionality and integrate it with electronic systems, in partnership with electrical and computer engineers. Looking ahead, they aim to develop a smartphone app that would transmit data from the fabric directly to healthcare providers, facilitating real-time, non-invasive health monitoring for daily use.

“We have developed a fabric material with multifunctional sensing capabilities and self-powering potential,” said Yuning Li, a professor in the University of Waterloo’s Department of Chemical Engineering. “This innovation brings us closer to practical applications for smart fabrics.”

Related Links:
University of Waterloo

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Surgical Planning Software and Guide
Signature ONE Surgical Planning

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands...
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy...
Image: The Nano-PFA cardiac surgery system has been used to successfully to treat patients in the first-in-human study (Photo courtesy of Pulse Biosciences)

Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery

A new method for surgical cardiac ablation designed to create continuous linear transmural ablations during cardiac procedures offers significant safety and performance advantages over existing thermal... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE