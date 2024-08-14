We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Machine Learning Detects Cardiovascular Diseases Before Symptoms Appear

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: Changes in the electric fields can be precisely analyzed in the simulations (Photo courtesy of TU Graz)
Image: Changes in the electric fields can be precisely analyzed in the simulations (Photo courtesy of TU Graz)

Cardiovascular diseases rank among the leading causes of mortality globally, often remaining undetected until symptoms manifest and the condition becomes advanced, necessitating surgical intervention over medication. Researchers have devised a method to enhance the early detection of these diseases, bypassing expensive diagnostics like MRI or CT, through the use of a digital twin of the patient, which also allows for more in-depth disease investigation. This innovation promises to ease the strain on patients, doctors, and medical facilities alike.

Developed by the team at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz, Styria, Austria), this new approach leverages the principle that any disease altering cardiovascular mechanics also modifies the externally applied electrical field in specific ways, affecting conditions such as arteriosclerosis, aortic dissection, aneurysms, and heart valve defects. Researchers can utilize standard electrical, bio-impedance, or optical signals—from ECGs, PPGs, or smartwatches—which are analyzed through a self-developed machine learning model. This model detects potential diseases from the signals and assesses the likelihood of their presence, enabling earlier intervention when medication might still be viable over surgery.

The machine learning model's training incorporated real clinical bio-impedance data and simulation values from cardiovascular system models. With numerous cardiovascular parameters and extensive simulation needs for statistically significant results, machine learning enables the achievement of results with more than 90% accuracy swiftly. Another benefit of this machine learning analysis is its capacity to identify changes in ECG data that are not easily visible to even seasoned physicians.

For instance, this technology can assess the extent of arterial stiffening, often a precursor to aortic dissection, thus serving as an early warning sign. Once a significant change is detected, the diagnostic data can be used to construct a multi-physical simulation model or a digital twin, which not only predicts the disease's progression but also facilitates deeper analysis by medical professionals. The researchers are actively refining this technology in collaboration with healthcare industry partners to enhance the accuracy of their algorithms and further tailor them for clinical application.

“There is a lot of information that can be collected from outside the body with little effort,” said Vahid Badeli from the Institute of Fundamentals and Theory in Electrical Engineering at TU Graz. “So far, it has been difficult to find out exactly what this information means. But with our computer models and the help of machine learning, we can understand it better and find correlations.”

Related Links:
TU Graz

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Total Knee Arthroplasty System
JOURNEY II

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands...
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy...
Image: The Nano-PFA cardiac surgery system has been used to successfully to treat patients in the first-in-human study (Photo courtesy of Pulse Biosciences)

Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation in Cardiac Surgery

A new method for surgical cardiac ablation designed to create continuous linear transmural ablations during cardiac procedures offers significant safety and performance advantages over existing thermal... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE