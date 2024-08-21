We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Light-Activated Expanding Implant to Eliminate Open-Chest Surgeries for Shunt Replacement in Children

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The blood shunt with an inner diameter that expands when exposed to a blue light-emitting catheter (Photo courtesy of Akari Seiner and Christopher Rodell)
Image: The blood shunt with an inner diameter that expands when exposed to a blue light-emitting catheter (Photo courtesy of Akari Seiner and Christopher Rodell)

Children born with congenital heart defects that impact the heart’s lower chambers often require multiple invasive surgeries early in life. The initial procedure typically involves implanting a plastic tube known as a shunt to enhance blood flow. As the child grows, this shunt frequently needs replacement to match their changing body size, leading to additional surgeries. Now, researchers have developed a shunt that can be expanded using light, marking a breakthrough that could reduce the number of open-chest surgeries these children have to undergo.

Congenital defects in the ventricles, or lower chambers of the heart, severely restrict blood flow to the lungs and body, necessitating surgical intervention for survival. Infants affected by these defects are often small at birth but can grow quickly after the initial shunt placement. To keep pace with their growth, repeated surgeries are required to implant larger shunts. Each surgery carries significant risks for the child. Previously, researchers at Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA, USA) had developed a prototype shunt that could expand by incorporating a hydrogel with polymers connected by crosslinks inside the tube. These crosslinks, when new ones formed, would expel water from the hydrogel, causing it to contract and thereby expand the shunt’s diameter. Initially, this process occurred automatically without external activation.

In their latest research, the team redesigned the shunt to use materials suitable for clinical applications and adjustable to individual needs. They engineered a new type of hydrogel that forms crosslinks in response to an external trigger, thereby increasing the diameter of the shunt. They chose blue light as the trigger because it has sufficient energy to start the reaction while being safe for living tissues. The researchers used a fiber-optic catheter with a light-emitting tip to activate the hydrogel. Surgeons can activate the light-sensitive hydrogel inside the shunt by inserting the catheter through an artery near the armpit and guiding it to the shunt, thus avoiding open-chest surgery.

Laboratory tests demonstrated that the shunt could be expanded incrementally based on the duration of light exposure, suggesting that post-implantation adjustments could be tailored to each child’s growth needs. They achieved up to a 40% dilation of the shunt, increasing its diameter from 3.5 millimeters to 5 millimeters. The team also evaluated the biocompatibility of the shunt, finding no significant risk of blood clots, inflammatory responses, or other adverse effects. Future plans include testing full-length prototypes in a synthetic model of the human circulatory system and later in animal models. The researchers believe this technology could also be adapted for other uses, such as replacing blood vessels in children who have sustained injuries.

“Our goal is to expand the inside of the tube with a light-emitting catheter that we insert inside the shunt, completely eliminating the need for additional surgeries,” said Christopher Rodell, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Drexel University. “Children aren’t just tiny adults; they continue to grow. That’s something we need to account for in biomaterials, how that graft will behave over time.”

Related Links:
Drexel University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Antegrade/Retrograde Femoral Nailing System
AUTOBAHN

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Stretchable Sensor Non-Invasively Measures Solid-State Skin Biomarkers for Early...
Intelligent Brain Pacemaker to Help Reduce Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms
Revolutionary Hemostatic Gel Technology Treats Penetrating Traumatic Brain Injury...
Image: AI combined with an advanced 3D body-volume scanner can help doctors predict metabolic syndrome risk and severity (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI-Enabled 3D Body Volume Scanner Predicts Metabolic Syndrome Risk

Metabolic syndrome is a major global health concern, affecting a quarter of the global population and leading to severe health issues like heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cognitive diseases, and liver diseases.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE