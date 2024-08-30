New Chronic Coronary Syndrome Guidelines Expand Diagnostic Tools

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Injectable Cardiac Stimulator Corrects Heart Arrhythmia in Emergency Situations
- Human-Centered AI Tool Predicts Patient’s Sepsis Risk Within Four Hours
- Noninvasive Sonic Beam Therapy Platform Uses Sound Waves to Destroy Liver Tumors at Sub-Cellular Level
- POC Sepsis Detection Software Provides Clinicians with Early Warning of Patient Deterioration in ICU
- New Insights into Blood Flow Fluctuations to Aid Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease
- New Method Combines EEG, MRI, and ML to Identify Seizure-Prone Brain Regions Before Surgery
- Handheld Device “Lights Up” Bacteria in Wounds to Help Surgeons Prevent Infection
- New 3D-Printable Material Produces Bone Grafts for Better Surgery Outcomes
- Hybrid Grafts to Combat Cardiovascular Disease
- New Device Delivers Chemotherapy Directly to Tissue Left Behind After Surgery
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies
- Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Specialist V-Wave
- Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems
- Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
