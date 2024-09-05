We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI-Enabled Digital Stethoscope Doubles Detection of Pregnancy Heart Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: The use of AI-enabled stethoscope helped doctors diagnose twice as many cases of pregnancy-related heart failure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
Image: The use of AI-enabled stethoscope helped doctors diagnose twice as many cases of pregnancy-related heart failure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

Peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM), a potentially life-threatening form of heart failure during pregnancy, often goes undiagnosed due to its symptoms—such as shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, and difficulty breathing when lying down—being mistaken for normal pregnancy discomforts. The condition can worsen as pregnancy progresses or postpartum, posing serious risks if the heart weakens significantly. Effective treatments are available, ranging from medications to more extreme measures like heart pumps or transplants in severe cases. Early detection is crucial for managing the condition and safeguarding maternal health. Now, late-breaking research presented at ESC Congress 2024 underscores the benefits of an AI-enabled digital stethoscope, which identified twice as many PPCM cases as traditional screening methods used in usual obstetric care.

This innovative approach was tested by researchers from the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) in Nigeria, where pregnancy-related heart failure rates are the highest globally. The study demonstrated that using AI-enhanced tools, including a digital stethoscope, was twelve times more likely than conventional methods to detect heart pump weakness at an ejection fraction below 45%—a critical threshold for PPCM diagnosis. The randomized, controlled, open-label trial involved nearly 1,200 participants who were screened either through standard obstetric care or with the aid of AI technologies. The Mayo Clinic had developed a 12-lead AI-electrocardiogram (ECG) algorithm to predict weak heart pumps that was adapted by Eko Health (Oakland, CA, USA) for its FDA-cleared digital stethoscope to identify low ejection fraction heart failure.

Published in Nature Medicine, the study results show that the AI-based screening tools, including the digital stethoscope and 12-lead ECG, effectively detected reduced heart function. In the study, the use of these AI tools resulted in identifying twice as many cases with an ejection fraction under 50%, and were twelve times more likely to detect ejection fractions under 45% compared to the usual care group. The AI tools were assessed at three diagnostic thresholds for ejection fraction: under 45% for PPCM, under 40% for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, and under 35% for severe heart pump dysfunction, necessitating intensive management and possibly an implantable defibrillator if conditions do not improve. An initial echocardiogram was performed on each patient in the intervention group to verify the AI predictions.

"This study provides evidence that we can better detect peripartum cardiomyopathy among women in Nigeria. However, there are more questions to be answered," said Demilade Adedinsewo, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and lead investigator of the study. "Our next steps would be to evaluate usability and adoption of this tool by Nigerian healthcare providers (including doctors and nurses) and importantly, its impact on patient care. Peripartum cardiomyopathy affects approximately 1 in 2,000 women within the U.S. and as many as 1 in 700 African American women. Evaluating this AI tool in the U.S. will further test its abilities in varied populations and healthcare settings."

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic
Eko Health

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
CT Detector
PURE INSIGHT
New
Ultrasound System
Aplio go

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Stent Implantation Found Preferable for Previously Untreated Non-Complex Coronary...
Neuroendoscopy System Improves Outcome of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Proce...
AI Platform Leverages Robotic Bronchoscopy Under 3D Fluoroscopic Guidance for Pr...
Image: Illustration of the production of polymorphous sperm-like microswimmers using the Vortex Turbulence-Assisted Microfluidics platform (Photo courtesy of HKUST)

Sperm-Like “Micro-Robots” Navigate Through Complex Environments for Minimally Invasive Surgery

A team of researchers has developed a cutting-edge magnetic actuation platform that efficiently creates sperm-like "micro-robots," exhibiting remarkable motility and precise drug delivery capabilities.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE