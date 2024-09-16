We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Pioneering Application Detects Pulse Pressure Using Smartphone

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: Study protocol to test usability and accuracy of the smartphone PP app (Photo courtesy of Scientific Reports)
Image: Study protocol to test usability and accuracy of the smartphone PP app (Photo courtesy of Scientific Reports)

Systolic hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure (BP), affects over 4 billion adults worldwide and is the leading modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease—the foremost cause of death globally. Lowering elevated BP through lifestyle changes is the most effective way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, in underserved populations, many individuals lack access to BP cuffs, and regular medical appointments, or may not even be aware of their condition. Despite this, they often possess smartphones. Now, an innovative technology utilizing a smartphone application offers a unique opportunity to alleviate the global burden of systolic hypertension, especially in underserved communities.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) are pioneering a novel approach to BP monitoring by using smartphones people carry with them every day. Instead of creating a new medical device, the team decided to leverage the smartphones that are nearly ubiquitous, exploring how to detect BP using sensors already built into them. They utilized tools commonly found in most smartphones—such as motion-sensing accelerometers, front-facing cameras, and touch sensors—to build an Android application capable of measuring an individual's pulse pressure. To take a measurement, the user performs a hand-raising motion while holding the smartphone.

Turning a smartphone into a monitoring device proved challenging, as the team discovered through multiple iterations of app development. Since smartphones lack force-sensing tools, a crucial aspect was figuring out how to replicate the effects of a traditional blood pressure exam using only a cell phone. The team addressed this by employing a familiar force—gravity. When a person raises their hand above heart level, gravity causes a hydrostatic pressure change in the thumb. Using the phone’s accelerometer, this change can be converted into a relative pressure measurement. By combining this hand-raising motion with guided thumb maneuvers on the smartphone, the researchers were able to calculate each participant's pulse pressure. Pulse pressure is the difference between the systolic (upper) and diastolic (lower) numbers—for example, a BP measurement of 120/80 results in a pulse pressure of 40.

Although pulse pressure is not typically used in cardiovascular disease monitoring, the study revealed its significance as a metric for detecting hypertension. With individuals living in rural parts of the U.S. being 40% more likely than urban residents to develop heart disease, this technology could be crucial for providing accessible healthcare tools to communities both in the United States and around the world. Looking ahead, the team is working on further improving smartphone blood pressure monitoring to make it accessible to those who need it most. The results of the project were published in Scientific Reports, marking a promising advancement in blood pressure measurement devices for the team.

“Development of a cuffless blood pressure measurement device that does not require any external calibration is the holy grail—such a device currently does not exist,” said Sanjeev G. Shroff from the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh. “The research work reported in this publication is an important step in the right direction, and is also encouraging for additional work aimed at obtaining systolic, diastolic, and mean pressures.”

Related Links:
University of Pittsburgh

Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
X-Ray QA Meter
T3 AD Pro
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Hemodialysis Treatment System
Dialog+
New
Shaver System
DCA 470

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ultraportable Battery Powered Medical Device Revolutionizes Concept of Portable ...
Groundbreaking Tubular Scaffolds Enhance Bone Regeneration of Critical-Sized Skull...
AI-Powered Precision Surgery Platform to Make Procedures Smarter and Safer
Image: Rendered isometric views of the iValve are shown in the A) closed and B) open positions (Photo courtesy of Journal of Biomechanics)

Breakthrough Heart Valve Combines Best of Mechanical and Tissue Replacement Technology

When a patient requires a new heart valve, the existing mechanical and tissue replacements each have their own strengths and weaknesses. Tissue valves generally perform better than mechanical ones due... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE