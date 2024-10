Implantable Cell-Based Bioelectronic Devices to Enable Patient-Specific Treatment and Disease Monitoring

Researchers are advancing the development of implantable, cell-based bioelectronic devices designed to provide personalized therapy and monitor disease conditions such as hypo- and hyperthyroidism in real-time.

The Biointegrated Implantable Systems for Cell-based Sensing and Therapy (BIO-INSYNC) project led by Carnegie Mellon University (CMU, Pittsburgh, PA, USA) is part of its ongoing Bioelectric Medicine Initiative. Over the course of six years, the team will develop and test two multi-part system platforms, roughly the size of a pacemaker, that will be implanted into a patient’s chest through an outpatient procedure. These platforms will offer real-time, adjustable, cost-effective therapy and disease monitoring for up to 12 months. Following a "living pharmacy" concept, one system will use human cells to produce and release the required dose of hormones or therapeutic molecules on demand. The second system, based on a "living sentinel" concept, will use cells to measure critical biomarkers and continuously monitor the patient’s disease status in real-time. Both systems will feature remote interfaces to communicate key data and measurements with the patient through smart devices or directly with their healthcare provider.

Although this technology has potential applications for a range of diseases, the team will specifically target thyroid disorders, which affect an estimated 12% of Americans, including both children and adults. The BIO-INSYNC devices will offer a significant advantage by allowing continuous monitoring of key hormones and delivering the necessary therapeutic dose when needed, potentially replacing the need for daily medications and frequent blood tests. Importantly, the project will also include a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with thyroid conditions.

“The thyroid gland controls so many integral processes within the body, and thyroid hormone imbalances can lead to weight gain or loss, mental health issues, fertility problems, and even heart diseases,” said Burak Ozdoganlar, professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, who will head the project as the primary investigator. “It’s important also to note that thyroid disorders disproportionally impact vulnerable populations. Our bioelectronic system offers an innovative avenue for patients to self-manage their thyroid hormone levels at a fraction of the cost. The aim is to improve patients’ quality of life by improving thyroid treatments while bridging disparities in healthcare to attain equitable care for all.”