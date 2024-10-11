We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




New Radiotracer Could Be a Game Changer for Detection of Coronary Artery Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: Healthcare professionals reviewing myocardial perfusion PET images (Photo courtesy of GE HealthCare)
Image: Healthcare professionals reviewing myocardial perfusion PET images (Photo courtesy of GE HealthCare)

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most prevalent form of heart disease and remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., accounting for 695,000 deaths in 2021. Approximately six million myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures are performed annually in the U.S. to assess blood flow through the heart muscle and to evaluate the presence, extent, and severity of myocardial ischemia or infarction. Currently, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) MPI is the primary nuclear cardiology procedure used to detect CAD. While positron emission tomography (PET) MPI offers higher diagnostic accuracy compared to SPECT MPI, the use of PET for MPI is limited due to restricted access to the necessary PET tracers. However, this is poised to change with the introduction of a new radiotracer that could revolutionize CAD diagnosis, the disease responsible for the highest mortality worldwide.

GE HealthCare's (Chicago, IL, USA) Flyrcado (flurpiridaz F 18) injection is the first PET MPI agent specifically designed for the detection of CAD. Intended for patients with known or suspected CAD, Flyrcado provides greater diagnostic efficacy than SPECT MPI. The injection can be produced offsite in a pharmacy and delivered as a ready-to-use dose, potentially broadening access to PET MPI, improving diagnostic accuracy in hard-to-image patients, such as those with a high body mass index (BMI) and women. With a 109-minute half-life, significantly longer than current PET MPI tracers, Flyrcado eliminates the need for on-site tracer production and generator maintenance, allowing for wider distribution to hospitals and imaging centers. The extended half-life also makes it the first viable option for combining exercise stress testing with cardiac PET imaging for CAD, enabling the most comprehensive protocol for assessing ischemia in patients. Additionally, Flyrcado offers the ability to rescan patients during the same imaging session in the event of technical issues, rather than requiring a separate appointment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Flyrcado for detecting CAD. This agent joins two other F 18 imaging agents in GE HealthCare's FDA-approved PET molecular imaging portfolio: Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F 18) injection, used for detecting estrogen receptor-positive lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with metastatic or recurrent breast cancer, and Vizamyl (flutemetamol F 18) injection, a PET tracer used for imaging beta-amyloid neuritic plaque density in adults being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive disorders. Flyrcado is expected to be available in initial U.S. markets in early 2025, with expanded availability to follow.

“As the first and only FDA-approved F 18 PET MPI radiotracer for CAD detection, Flyrcado can make a real difference to clinicians and their patients,” said Kevin O’Neill, CEO of the Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) segment of GE HealthCare. “This is another example of GE HealthCare’s commitment to innovating and investing to shape the future of molecular imaging, increasing diagnostic confidence and addressing unmet patient needs.”

Related Links:
GE HealthCare

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Mobile Autoclave
3870 HSG
New
Silver Member
Advanced 12-Lead Electrocardiograph with Printer
NECG SE-1200 Pro

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Cutting-Edge Intelligent Medical Sutures Accelerate Wound Healing
Fluorescent Dye Reveals Biochemical Conversations Between Cartilage and Bone in ...
New Guideline Details Management of CVD Risk Before, During and After Noncardiac...
Image: The deep-learning model will predict clinical outcomes in stroke patients treated with clot-busting medications and/or endovascular therapy treatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine-Learning Tool to Improve Clinical Outcomes for Stroke Patients with Large Blood Vessel Blockages

An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot or other particle blocks a blood vessel in the brain. In about one-third of cases, clot-dissolving medications can successfully break up the blockage.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Predictive Model Identifies Best Patients for Minimally Invasive Epilepsy Surgery...
Light-Driven Micro-Robot Designed to Swim Autonomously in Viscous Liquids Could Be...
Novel Approach Combines Advanced Robotics and Low-Field MRI Technology for Incis...
Image: Fluorescein-enhanced contrast imaging shows a rabbit’s normal sciatic nerve, left, and a damaged one (Photo courtesy of Osaka Metropolitan University)

Glowing Approach Helps Surgeons Assess Neural Blood Flow in Chronic Nerve Compression Neuropathy

In today's office environment, preventing the onset of carpal tunnel syndrome can be a daily challenge. In severe cases, surgery may be required to relieve nerve compression or repair damaged nerves.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Image: The AI-powered platform improves point-of-care diagnostics with enhanced accuracy and real-time data (Photo courtesy of HueDx)

Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC Testing

Point-of-care diagnostics are crucial for public health, offering rapid, on-site testing that enables prompt diagnosis and treatment. This is especially valuable in remote or underserved regions where... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Image: The acquisition of NICO further strengthens Stryker’s commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care (Photo courtesy of NICO)

Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of NICO Corporation (Indianapolis, IN, USA which provides a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE