Fluorescence Imaging a Game-Changer for Bedside Biofilm Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Oct 2024
Image: The MolecuLight i:X is a class II FDA-cleared POC imaging devices for real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds (Photo courtesy of MolecuLight)
Biofilm is critically associated with various pathophysiological mechanisms that complicate or completely prevent the healing process. Accurate detection of biofilm is frequently challenged by the requirement for specialized techniques, which makes it impractical for many clinical environments. Now, a pioneering study that compared different bedside methods for biofilm detection to enable immediate and effective therapeutic responses found that fluorescence imaging showed greater sensitivity than traditional methods.

This groundbreaking study conducted by MolecuLight (Toronto, ON, Canada) evaluated several promising bedside techniques, including clinical signs of biofilm (CSB), biofilm blotting, and fluorescence imaging, in comparison to advanced laboratory-based gold standard methods. MolecuLight designs and markets the MolecuLight I and DX wound imaging devices, which are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of increased bacterial burden in wounds. These devices also provide precise digital wound measurements for comprehensive wound management, supported by robust clinical evidence.

The findings, published in the Diagnostics Journal, indicated a significant incidence of biofilm in chronic wounds (62.5%), underscoring its critical role in affecting wound healing outcomes. Fluorescence imaging greatly enhanced the sensitivity and accuracy of biofilm detection compared to CSB and blotting, providing clinicians with a more dependable tool for detecting biofilm. The ability of fluorescence imaging to alert clinicians to the presence of biofilm at the point of care is vital for improving therapeutic strategies. This latest study further reinforces MolecuLight's commitment to enhancing wound care through innovative technology and high-quality research.

"Fluorescence imaging demonstrated superior sensitivity (84%) compared to traditional methods of bedside biofilm detection," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "This underscores the transformative impact of our technology in managing a crucial issue affecting the outcomes of chronic wounds by providing clinicians with real-time, objective data that can significantly enhance patient outcomes."

MolecuLight

