We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Inflammation Reducing Antibody Could Serve as Cardio-Immunotherapy for Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: Untreated mice develop major scarring after cardiac injury (purple tissue, left) while treated animals show much less scarring (right) (Photo courtesy of WashU Medicine)
Image: Untreated mice develop major scarring after cardiac injury (purple tissue, left) while treated animals show much less scarring (right) (Photo courtesy of WashU Medicine)

Following a heart attack, viral infection, or other injury to the heart, scar tissue frequently forms in the heart muscle, disrupting the heart’s normal contractions and contributing significantly to heart failure—the gradual loss of the heart’s ability to pump adequate blood to the body. This chronic condition creates a worsening feedback loop that can only be mitigated by existing medical therapies, as there is currently no cure. A new study now indicates that a type of immunotherapy—similar to those approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating inflammatory conditions like arthritis—may also serve as an effective treatment approach for heart failure.

In this study, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (St. Louis, MO, USA) examined human tissue samples and identified a specific type of fibroblast cell in the heart as the primary agent responsible for scar tissue formation in heart failure. Fibroblasts perform various roles within the heart, and distinguishing between different populations of these cells has proven difficult. Certain fibroblast types contribute to the heart’s structural integrity and ensure proper blood flow through its vessels, while others promote inflammation and scar tissue development. Only recently, due to the availability of advanced single-cell sequencing technologies, have scientists been able to identify which cell groups perform these distinct functions.

The research team utilized genetic methods to show that a signaling molecule called IL-1 beta plays a crucial role in the sequence of events that drives fibroblasts to produce scar tissue in heart failure. To explore the possibility of preventing scar formation, the scientists used mouse models of heart failure containing the same type of fibroblasts. They administered a therapeutic protein known as a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the development of this detrimental fibroblast type. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-manufactured proteins that can modulate the immune system. In the study published in the journal Nature, the researchers tested a mouse monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-1 beta and observed positive outcomes in the hearts of the mice. This treatment decreased scar tissue formation and enhanced the pumping efficiency of the mouse hearts, as measured by echocardiography. At least two FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies—canakinumab and rilonacept—are capable of blocking IL-1 signaling. These immunotherapies have been approved for the treatment of inflammatory disorders such as juvenile idiopathic arthritis and recurrent pericarditis, which involves inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart.

“After scar tissue forms in the heart, its ability to recover is dramatically impaired or impossible,” said cardiologist and senior author Kory Lavine, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine in the Cardiovascular Division at WashU Medicine. “Heart failure is a growing problem in the U.S. and globally, affecting millions of people. Current treatments can help relieve symptoms and slow the progression, but there is a tremendous need for better therapies that actually stop the disease process and prevent the formation of new scar tissue that causes a loss of heart function. We are hopeful our study will lead to clinical trials investigating this immunotherapy strategy in heart failure patients.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Silver Member
Advanced 12-Lead Electrocardiograph with Printer
NECG SE-1200 Pro
New
Oxygen Concentrator
Nuvo 10

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Portable Surgical Robot Seamlessly Integrates into Any OR for Performing Cholecy...
New Thoracic Surgery Risk Calculators Support Preoperative Decision-Making
Surgical Platform with Miniature Humanoid-Shaped Robotic Arms Provides Human Level...
Image: Part of the heart surgery TAVI can now be performed via the radial artery instead of the femoral artery (Photo courtesy of Radboudumc)

TAVI Procedure Supported by Radial Artery Access Reduces Bleeding Complications

The TAVI procedure, or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, is a minimally invasive technique in which a new aortic valve is inserted through a femoral artery to replace a narrowed old valve.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotic...
Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
Image: The Sonata System combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incisionless procedure (Photo courtesy of Gynesonics)

Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business

Hologic (Marlborough, MA, USA) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gynesonics (Redwood City, CA, USA) for approximately USD 350 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE