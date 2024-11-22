We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
23 Jan 2025 - 26 Jan 2025
AOCR 2025 – 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
27 Jan 2025 - 30 Jan 2025
Arab Health 2025
15 Feb 2025 - 17 Feb 2025
40th Medicall Expo

Cranial Accelerometry Headset Enables Timely and Accurate Prehospital Detection of LVO Strokes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: The Harmony 5000 device (Photo courtesy of MindRhythm)
Image: The Harmony 5000 device (Photo courtesy of MindRhythm)

Large-vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes account for one-third of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) cases in the United States and are responsible for two-thirds of poststroke disability and 90% of stroke-related mortality. The introduction of endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) has significantly improved the management of LVO strokes in recent years, underscoring the critical need for quick identification and transport to hospitals capable of performing EVT. Despite these advancements, accurate prehospital detection of LVO strokes remains a major challenge. A new study now explores the feasibility of using cranial accelerometry (CA) headsets to detect LVO strokes in the prehospital setting.

In the EPISODE-PS-COVID study, researchers from Wayne State University School of Medicine (WSUSOM, Detroit, MI, USA) evaluated the feasibility of MindRhythm’s (Cupertino, CA, USA) Harmony 5000 CA headset for identifying LVO stroke in prehospital suspected stroke patients. CA technology works by detecting cranial forces generated by cardiac contractions to identify patterns indicative of LVO strokes. The Harmony 5000 device, a headband with three leads and a handheld screen, has already demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in emergency department and neuro-interventional settings.

The study enrolled 594 participants, including 183 who used the second-generation device. Usable data were obtained from 158 patients (86.3%). The cohort was 53% female and 56% Black/African American, with a median age of 69 years. Of the participants, 26 (16.4%) had LVO strokes, while 132 (83.6%) did not (33 with non-LVO AIS, nine with intracerebral hemorrhage, and 90 with stroke mimics). The study also reported no significant differences in COVID-19 positivity rates between the groups (10.6%). The researchers found a sensitivity of 38.5% and specificity of 82.7% for the LAMS ≥ 4 method in detecting LVO strokes, compared to a sensitivity of 84.6% (p < 0.0015 for superiority) and specificity of 82.6% (p = 0.81 for superiority) for the device’s CA + LAMS algorithm. Published in Academic Emergency Medicine, these findings demonstrate that using the CA device to capture adequate data in prehospital settings is feasible, marking a significant step forward in stroke management.

“The EPISODE-PS-COVID study is, to our knowledge, the first to evaluate the use of a cranial accelerometry device for LVO stroke detection in prehospital settings,” said James H. Paxton, MD, MBA, from the Department of Emergency Medicine at WSUSOM who led the study.

Related Links:
WSUSOM
MindRhythm

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Hospital Data Analytics Software
OR Companion
New
Mobile Barrier
Tilted Mobile Leaded Barrier

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Neural Interface to Help Diagnose and Treat Neurological Disorders with Mi...
New Lens System for Endoscopes Offers Physicians Unprecedented View of Inside the...
Wireless, Fully Implantable LVAD System to Make Life Easier for Heart Failure Pa...
Image: The surgical team and the Edge Multi-Port Endoscopic Surgical Robot MP1000 surgical system (Photo courtesy of Wei Zhang)

Endoscopic Surgical System Enables Remote Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

Telemedicine enables patients in remote areas to access consultations and treatments, overcoming challenges related to the uneven distribution and availability of medical resources. However, the execution... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business...
Image: Exciting program items and insights await visitors at MEDICA 2024 (Photo courtesy of Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann)

MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry

Once again this year, everything at MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) will revolve around the major trends and challenges in medical technology. The focus will be on four key topics that will have a lasting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE