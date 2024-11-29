We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Wearable Device Revolutionizes Gut Health Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: The Gastric Alimetry system is a medical device which performs Body Surface Gastric Mapping (Photo courtesy of Alimetry)
Image: The Gastric Alimetry system is a medical device which performs Body Surface Gastric Mapping (Photo courtesy of Alimetry)

Approximately one in 10 individuals experience chronic gut symptoms, including abdominal pain, chronic indigestion, nausea, and vomiting. The current diagnostic process for these conditions is slow and inefficient, leading to a reduced quality of life as patients endure prolonged periods of uncertainty. Now, a wearable device for monitoring gut health promises to simplify and accelerate the diagnostic process, offering quick and clear insights that enable more effective and targeted treatments. This artificial intelligence (AI)--powered device provides an accurate analysis and diagnosis of gut disorders that are often challenging to identify with traditional diagnostic methods.

Similar to the heart, the gut generates electrical currents, though much weaker—about 100 times less intense. Alimetry’s (Auckland, New Zealand) advanced wearable device detects these subtle electrical signals from the skin's surface using Body Surface Gastric Mapping, which functions similarly to an ultra-high-resolution electrocardiogram (ECG). The Gastric Alimetry system records these signals as patients eat and digest meals while logging symptoms via an app. The collected gastric data is transmitted to the cloud, where it is analyzed by AI-powered algorithms, and trained on a vast array of test cases to improve accuracy and performance. The outcome is an auto-generated Gastric Alimetry Report, providing clinicians with objective, data-driven insights to guide diagnosis and the development of personalized treatment plans.

Gut health issues can stem from a variety of sources, such as diet, diseases, and the vagus nerve (physiological causes), or from factors like stress and the gut-brain axis. Having a comprehensive platform that can assess all these factors simultaneously is a major breakthrough for clinicians. The Alimetry platform tracks both physiological data and symptoms, integrating gut-brain health questionnaires within the app, allowing healthcare providers to transform a complex, unclear clinical picture into a precise diagnosis. This facilitates personalized medicine tailored to the individual’s needs. The device and platform, which received FDA approval for clinical use, were rolled out in the U.S. market after a controlled release in 2022. Over 40 hospitals and clinics worldwide have adopted the device.

"Alimetry was designed to introduce clarity into a field that has involved lengthy, uncertain diagnostic journeys. It gives clinicians the tools they need to quickly and correctly diagnose patients so that we can move on from trial and error - and guesswork - into clarity of care and personalized medicine," said Alimetry chief executive Dr. Greg O'Grady.

Related Links:
Alimetry

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Diagnostic Ultrasound System
MS1700C
New
Transcatheter Heart Valve
SAPIEN 3 Ultra

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Combination of Surgery and Embolization for Subdural Hematoma Reduces Risk...
Novel Sensory System Enables Real-Time Intra-Articular Pressure Monitoring
Endoscopic Surgical System Enables Remote Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Hysterectomy...
Image: The DigiLoupes Headset (Photo courtesy of Ocutrx Technologies)

Innovative Headset Featuring Advanced AR, XR and Pancake Lens Technology to Transform Surgery

A cutting-edge headset incorporating advanced augmented reality (AR), XR, and state-of-the-art lens technologies has been developed to replace traditional "chin-on-chest" medical loupes, offering a significant... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE