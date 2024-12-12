We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Ultrasound Imaging-Guided Miniature Robots Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Directly to Tumor Site

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: Scanning electron microscope image of the printed bioresorbable acoustic hydrogel microrobots (Photo courtesy of Hong Han/Caltech)
Image: Scanning electron microscope image of the printed bioresorbable acoustic hydrogel microrobots (Photo courtesy of Hong Han/Caltech)

In the future, miniature robots may be tasked with delivering therapeutic drugs directly to targeted areas within the body. Instead of the traditional metal humanoid robots, they would be in the form of tiny, bubble-like spheres. Such robots would need to meet several stringent requirements, including surviving in bodily fluids like stomach acid, being controllable to direct them precisely to the target area, releasing their medicinal contents only upon reaching the target, and being absorbable without causing harm. Now, researchers have developed bioresorbable acoustic microrobots (BAM) that meet all of these criteria and have been shown to deliver therapeutics to reduce bladder tumor sizes in mice.

Micro- and nanorobots have been in development for two decades, but their practical application in living systems has been limited. The challenge has been the difficulty of moving objects with precision in complex biological fluids such as blood, urine, or saliva. Additionally, these robots must be biocompatible and bioresorbable, meaning they must not leave behind any toxic materials. The new microrobots, developed by researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, CA, USA), are spherical microstructures made from a hydrogel called poly(ethylene glycol) diacrylate. Hydrogels are materials that start in a liquid or resin form but solidify once the polymers inside them cross-link, making them ideal for retaining fluids and being biocompatible. The manufacturing method for these microrobots allows the outer spheres to carry therapeutic drugs to target sites in the body.

To create these microrobots, the team utilized two-photon polymerization (TPP) lithography, a precise technique that uses infrared laser pulses to cross-link photosensitive polymers into a specific pattern. This allows the microrobots to be constructed with remarkable precision, layer by layer, similar to a 3D printing process but with much finer detail. The resulting microrobots are about 30 microns in diameter, roughly the size of a human hair, and contain magnetic nanoparticles along with the therapeutic drug within their spherical structure. These magnetic nanoparticles enable the microrobots to be directed by an external magnetic field, allowing them to reach their desired location. Upon arrival, the robots remain in place while the drug is passively released, as described in the journal Science Robotics.

The exterior of the microrobot is hydrophilic (water-attracting), ensuring that the robots do not clump together as they move through the body. However, the interior must be hydrophobic (water-repelling) to trap an air bubble, essential for movement. To achieve this, the team developed a two-step chemical modification. First, they attached long-chain carbon molecules to the hydrogel, making the entire structure hydrophobic. Then, they used oxygen plasma etching to remove the carbon chains from the interior, leaving it hydrophilic while maintaining the hydrophobic exterior. This modification enabled the robots to trap bubbles for longer durations, ranging from several days instead of the few minutes they would typically last. The bubbles are crucial for both movement and real-time imaging. The robots have two cylindrical openings—one at the top and another on the side. The research team found that the use of two openings gave the robots the ability to move not only in various viscous biofluids, but also at greater speeds than can be achieved with a single opening.

The team developed a way to track the microrobots as they move to their targets with the help of ultrasound imaging. Trapped within each microstructure is an egg-like bubble that serves as an excellent ultrasound imaging contrast agent, enabling real-time monitoring of the bots in vivo. When exposed to an ultrasound field, the bubbles vibrate, creating a flow of fluid that propels the robots. The team tested the microrobots as a drug-delivery tool in mice with bladder tumors. The results showed that administering therapeutics using the microrobots was more effective at shrinking tumors compared to traditional drug delivery methods. Over 21 days, four doses of therapeutic drugs delivered by the microrobots resulted in greater tumor reduction, demonstrating the potential of this technology for future therapeutic applications.

"We think this is a very promising platform for drug delivery and precision surgery," said Wei Gao, professor of medical engineering at Caltech. "Looking to the future, we could evaluate using this robot as a platform to deliver different types of therapeutic payloads or agents for different conditions. And in the long term, we hope to test this in humans."

Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
X-Ray QA Meter
T3 AD Pro
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
LED Surgical Light
Convelar 1670 LED+/1675 LED+/1677 LED+
New
Cannulating Sphincterotome
TRUEtome

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Breakthrough Catheter Technology Offers New Hope for Atrial Fibrillation Patients...
New Surgical Forceps Enhance Precision and Reduce Surgeon Fatigue
Revolutionary Coral-Inspired Material for Bone Repair Promotes Faster Healing
Image: Taking out half a liter of blood before a major liver surgery reduces blood loss and transfusions (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Blood Removal Before Major Liver Surgery Cuts Transfusions in Half

Blood loss is a significant concern during liver surgery, with around 25% to 33% of patients undergoing major liver operations requiring a transfusion. Cancer is the most common reason for these surgeries,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE