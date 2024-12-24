We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Wearable ECG Monitor to Improve Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: The Frontier X Plus ECG wearable has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Fourth Frontier)
Image: The Frontier X Plus ECG wearable has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Fourth Frontier)

Atrial fibrillation is recognized as a global health epidemic and serves as a key indicator of increased morbidity and mortality across all age groups. The incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) are rising, particularly among younger individuals, and it remains one of the leading causes of premature death. Now, an innovative single-lead, continuous ECG monitor, worn around the chest, offers automated detection of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias.

The Frontier X Plus ECG wearable, developed by Fourth Frontier (New York, NY, USA), utilizes advanced algorithms to detect and classify cardiac rhythms such as bradycardia, tachycardia, normal sinus rhythm, and atrial fibrillation. The cutting-edge device is wireless and adhesive-free, enabling patients to begin monitoring their heart rhythms in less than one minute. The wearable instantly transmits ECG data to remote dashboards, allowing clinicians to monitor multiple patients simultaneously and verify the quality of the signals remotely. Hospitals using Fourth Frontier tools can manage patient accounts, receive activity notifications, and download raw ECG data, while summary trend lines of key metrics assist in early decision-making and refine clinical decisions.

Clinical trials have shown that the wearable ECG monitor performs similarly to the conventional 12-lead ECG in classifying cardiac arrhythmias. The study involved 832 patients and compared the Frontier X Plus device with the traditional FDA-cleared 12-lead ECG in both clinical and real-world settings, including individuals with and without atrial fibrillation. The Frontier X Plus demonstrated a sensitivity of 98.10% and specificity of 97.88% for detecting atrial fibrillation, when compared to the 12-lead ECG, with the results confirmed by three independent cardiologists. The Frontier X Plus has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA, enabling the company to enter the U.S. market as a prescription-based, class II medical device. In the future, Fourth Frontier plans to integrate AI algorithms to analyze ECG data for the early detection of various heart conditions, potentially transforming the device into a breakthrough tool for everyday heart health monitoring.

"We have seen cardiac arrhythmias develop in individuals of all ages, and the incidence is significantly higher for individuals who are both active and have cardiac health risk factors," said Manav Bhushan, co-founder and CEO of Fourth Frontier. “The percentage of population that falls in the confluence of these categories is continuously rising. Since the FX+ is able to capture ECGs during all kinds of motion and activity, we think this will be a game changer and significantly improve the early detection of cardiovascular disease.”

Related Links:
Fourth Frontier 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Shoulder Positioner
HE-JB2
New
Carotid Artery Stent
Roadsaver

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel 3D Printed Scaffolds Ensure Better Healing and Regeneration of Bone Tissue...
Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Combines Dual-System Technologies for Groundbreaking...
Robotic-Assisted and AR Spine Surgery Enable Equally High Degree of Precision and...
Image: The Anovo robotic surgical platform features miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms (Photo courtesy of Momentis Surgical)

Second Generation Robotic Platform Introduces Haptic Feedback and Dual-Mode Articulation

A second-generation surgical platform featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms now comes with a suite of upgrades to enhance surgeon experience and ease of use. Momentis Surgical’s (Tel Aviv,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE