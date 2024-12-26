Non-Invasive Brain Scanner to Enable Real-Time Brain Injury Monitoring and Rapid TBI Detection

Over 15 million people suffer from strokes and more than 50 million people experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) every single year. If suffering from a stroke or TBI, the goal is to get to a hospital that will be able to give the best treatment possible as any delay in diagnosis could possibly result in permanent disability or death. Now, a headset transmitting a low-power radio frequency through the entire cranial vault can detect, monitor, and manage brain conditions in real time, enabling the diagnosis of TBI and stroke.

Sense Neuro Diagnostics (Cincinnati, OH, USA) is developing non-invasive brain scanners that enable faster detection and triage, and continuous monitoring of brain injury, to improve patient outcomes. These non-invasive headsets contain nine antennae that alternate transmit and receive a safe, low-power radio frequency (RF) pulse across the patient’s brain. Healthy brain tissues have unique electrical properties that alter the RF wave as it passes through the tissue. Similarly, hemorrhages and ischemic tissue cause distinctive changes to the RF signal. A proprietary algorithm classifies stroke by subtype: intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), large vessel occlusion (LVO) or non-LVO. Sense is also developing technology to differentiate between stroke and TBI.

The devices can perform a single scan in 2.5 seconds with 360 data points per scan and analyze the entire cranial vault. The company’s innovative technologies for real-time brain injury monitoring and rapid detection of TBI can provide healthcare professionals with the information needed to make critical treatment decisions faster and more accurately. These non-invasive diagnostic and monitoring solutions can improve outcomes for stroke and brain injury patients. An FDA pivotal trial of the hospital monitoring device is underway at multiple sites, following promising first-in-human pilot studies and foundational research.

