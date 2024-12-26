We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Non-Invasive Brain Scanner to Enable Real-Time Brain Injury Monitoring and Rapid TBI Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
Image: The non-invasive brain scanners enable faster detection and triage of TBI and stroke patients (Photo courtesy of Sense Neuro Diagnostics)
Image: The non-invasive brain scanners enable faster detection and triage of TBI and stroke patients (Photo courtesy of Sense Neuro Diagnostics)

Over 15 million people suffer from strokes and more than 50 million people experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) every single year. If suffering from a stroke or TBI, the goal is to get to a hospital that will be able to give the best treatment possible as any delay in diagnosis could possibly result in permanent disability or death. Now, a headset transmitting a low-power radio frequency through the entire cranial vault can detect, monitor, and manage brain conditions in real time, enabling the diagnosis of TBI and stroke.

Sense Neuro Diagnostics (Cincinnati, OH, USA) is developing non-invasive brain scanners that enable faster detection and triage, and continuous monitoring of brain injury, to improve patient outcomes. These non-invasive headsets contain nine antennae that alternate transmit and receive a safe, low-power radio frequency (RF) pulse across the patient’s brain. Healthy brain tissues have unique electrical properties that alter the RF wave as it passes through the tissue. Similarly, hemorrhages and ischemic tissue cause distinctive changes to the RF signal. A proprietary algorithm classifies stroke by subtype: intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), large vessel occlusion (LVO) or non-LVO. Sense is also developing technology to differentiate between stroke and TBI.

The devices can perform a single scan in 2.5 seconds with 360 data points per scan and analyze the entire cranial vault. The company’s innovative technologies for real-time brain injury monitoring and rapid detection of TBI can provide healthcare professionals with the information needed to make critical treatment decisions faster and more accurately. These non-invasive diagnostic and monitoring solutions can improve outcomes for stroke and brain injury patients. An FDA pivotal trial of the hospital monitoring device is underway at multiple sites, following promising first-in-human pilot studies and foundational research.

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Creates Anastomosis Without Leaving Foreign...
Second Generation Robotic Platform Introduces Haptic Feedback and Dual-Mode Arti...
Novel 3D Printed Scaffolds Ensure Better Healing and Regeneration of Bone Tissue...
Image: Expanded stent physically opens a blocked blood vessel (Photo courtesy of KIST)

Laser Patterning Technology Revolutionizes Stent Surgery for Cardiovascular Diseases

As societies around the world age, the prevalence of vascular diseases among older populations is increasing, highlighting the growing need for therapeutic stents. These devices, which help maintain blood... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

