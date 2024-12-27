Innovative Cardiac Monitoring System to Transform Heart Failure Care

Healthcare providers managing heart failure patients often have limited treatment options, most of which are invasive, high-risk, and expensive. Now, a groundbreaking, non-invasive technology offers real-time insights into cardiac function and fluid status, allowing clinicians to optimize treatment for heart failure much earlier, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

SeeMedX (Las Vegas, NV, USA) has introduced an advanced, non-invasive cardiac monitoring device that provides healthcare professionals with real-time data on cardiac performance and fluid status. This technology helps clinicians make well-informed decisions, enabling faster and safer optimization of heart failure treatment compared to traditional methods. SeeMedX's device offers precise hemodynamic measurements, including Zo (fluid status) and CO (cardiac output), which help detect volume overload and other symptoms of heart failure earlier than conventional techniques. By delivering actionable data on Zo and CO, the device allows clinicians to make timely decisions that improve heart failure management.

The non-invasive nature of the device ensures a painless experience, enhancing both patient comfort and clinical workflow efficiency. It facilitates faster interventions, improving hospital operations and supporting timely clinical decisions. SeeMedX has filed a 510(k) premarket notification with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cardiac monitoring device. With over 6 million Americans suffering from heart failure, costing the healthcare system more than USD 30 billion each year, SeeMedX's solution addresses a critical need. Pending FDA clearance, SeeMedX is preparing for a U.S. market launch and plans to seek regulatory approvals in additional global markets.

"This submission marks a major milestone for SeeMedX in advancing heart failure care," said Deborah Simpson, CEO of SeeMedX. "Our goal is to empower clinicians with tools that ultimately improve outcomes for patients everywhere."

Related Links:

SeeMedX