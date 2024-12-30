Innovative Neurodiagnostic Platform Advances Direct Brain Health Diagnosis at Point of Care

An innovative point-of-care neurodiagnostic platform designed specifically for nerve stimulation for diagnostic purposes has set a new standard in brain health by enabling objective, personalized treatment options.

QuantalX Neuroscience’s (New York, NY, USA) Delphi-MD (Direct Electrophysiological Imaging Device) platform provides precise, early detection of brain abnormalities related to various conditions, including stroke, dementia (Alzheimer's, Lewy Body Disease, Vascular Dementia), Parkinson's Disease, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and general brain health evaluations. By filling significant gaps in neurological care, the Delphi-MD offers clinicians non-invasive, radiation-free insights into brain function, marking a pioneering advancement in healthcare. This innovative method enables precision-focused treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life.

The Delphi-MD platform marks a significant advancement in neurodiagnostic technology, presenting healthcare professionals with an objective and user-friendly tool to aid in better care decisions. The system has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its innovative Delphi stimulator. Additionally, Delphi-MD has been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation Device status twice—first for identifying patients at risk for stroke and dementia, and second for detecting NPH and predicting treatment outcomes following ventriculoperitoneal shunt (VPS) surgery.

"We are thrilled to announce this FDA clearance for our Delphi stimulator" said Iftach Dolev PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantalX. "This is a significant step forward in our path to revolutionizing the world of neurodiagnostics, allowing us to make a lasting impact on brain health and elevate standards in patient care as we accelerate our US market penetration. Our team remains committed to pioneering innovations that advance medical science and deliver game-changing solutions for clinicians and patients alike."

Related Links:

QuantalX Neuroscience