Flexible Serpentine Probe Enables Long-Term Monitoring of Neuronal Activity

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
Image: Morphology and structure of the flexible serpentine probe (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)
Image: Morphology and structure of the flexible serpentine probe (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)Image: Morphology and structure of the flexible serpentine probe (Photo courtesy of Science China Press)

Epilepsy is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions, marked by recurrent seizures and often accompanied by cognitive impairments that severely impact patients' quality of life. Understanding the neural mechanisms behind these cognitive deficits has been a persistent challenge in neuroscience. To address this issue, a research team has created a flexible serpentine probe made from parylene, inspired by the shape and flexibility of snakes. The probe’s wavy, curved structure enables it to securely anchor within the brain tissue, minimizing movement and ensuring high-quality, continuous neural recordings over extended periods.

In vivo experiments conducted by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing, China) showed that the flexible serpentine probes provided stable neural recordings for over eight months in mice. With these probes, the team explored the neural basis of cognitive impairments in temporal lobe epilepsy. By analyzing the activity of hippocampal place cells—neurons essential for spatial navigation—the researchers found that epilepsy disrupted spatial encoding, which correlated with the observed cognitive deficits. The probe's innovative design not only enhances the stability and longevity of neural recordings but also shows potential for future applications in brain-computer interfaces and neural prosthetics. Its biocompatibility and minimal invasiveness make it a promising candidate for clinical use, as discussed in the National Science Review.

"Our findings provide valuable insights into how epilepsy affects neural circuits responsible for cognitive functions," said researcher Xinxia Cai. "The ability to monitor neuronal activity over such a long period opens new avenues for studying chronic neurological disorders and developing potential therapeutic strategies."

