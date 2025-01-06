We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Miniaturized Fiber Photoacoustic Spectrometer Enables Real-Time Intravascular Blood Gas Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The fiber photoacoustic spectrometer enables continuous intravascular gas monitoring (Photo courtesy of Jun Ma/Jinan University)
Image: The fiber photoacoustic spectrometer enables continuous intravascular gas monitoring (Photo courtesy of Jun Ma/Jinan University)

Miniaturized spectroscopy systems capable of detecting trace concentrations at the parts-per-billion (ppb) level are crucial for various applications, including biomedical diagnostics. However, traditional bench-top spectroscopy systems are too large, complex, and impractical for use in confined spaces. Additionally, conventional laser spectroscopy techniques rely on bulky components such as light sources, mirrors, detectors, and gas cells to detect light absorption or scattering by a sample. This makes them unsuitable for situations requiring minimal invasiveness, such as intravascular diagnosis. To address these limitations, researchers have developed a novel miniaturized all-fiber photoacoustic spectrometer (FPAS), designed for detecting trace gases at the ppb level and analyzing nanoliter-sized samples with millisecond response times, making it ideal for continuous intravascular gas analysis.

In a study published in Advanced Photonics, researchers at Jinan University (Guangzhou, China) introduced the FPAS, which is designed to detect trace gases at the ppb level while analyzing nanoliter-sized samples with fast response times. The researchers focused on overcoming the challenge of reducing the size of traditional photoacoustic spectrometers to a microscale while maintaining high sensing performance, particularly for applications like intravascular diagnosis and lithium battery health monitoring, which require minimal invasiveness. While current laser spectroscopy systems, typically used in open-path configurations, face challenges in scaling down sensitivity due to the device's footprint, the FPAS operates using photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS). PAS detects sound waves generated by gas molecules when excited by modulated light.

Unlike traditional PAS systems that use bulky resonant gas cells for acoustic amplification or large microphones for increased acoustic sensitivity, the all-fiber FPAS integrates a laser-patterned elastic membrane into a single optical fiber tip along with a silica capillary to create a microscale Fabry–Perot (F–P) cavity. The silica cavity serves as a sound-hard boundary, efficiently trapping and accumulating the acoustic waves generated by the gas molecules toward the flexible membrane. This local acoustic amplification compensates for sensitivity loss caused by the reduced membrane diameter, resulting in a size-independent photoacoustic response. Moreover, both the pump and probe light beams are delivered through the same fiber for excitation and detection of the photoacoustic signal, eliminating the need for bulky free-space optics.

With the F–P cavity measuring only 60 micrometers in length and 125 micrometers in diameter, the system is incredibly compact. Despite its small size, it achieves an acetylene gas detection limit as low as 9 ppb, nearly matching the sensitivity of larger traditional laboratory spectrometers. The short cavity length also enables rapid measurements, with response times as fast as 18 milliseconds, which is 2 to 3 orders of magnitude faster than conventional photoacoustic spectroscopy systems. The researchers successfully used the FPAS to monitor real-time carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations in flowing gas, detect fermentation in yeast solutions with sample volumes as small as 100 nanoliters, and track dissolved CO2 levels in rat blood vessels in vivo by inserting the FPAS into the tail vein via a syringe.

The spectrometer effectively measured CO2 levels under hypoxic (low oxygen) and hypercapnic (high CO2) conditions, demonstrating its potential for real-time intravascular blood gas monitoring without the need for blood sample collection. Additionally, the optical fiber can be easily connected to a low-cost distributed-feedback laser source and integrated into existing fiber-optic networks, making the system a cost-effective, compact, and flexible solution for spectroscopy. With its small size, high sensitivity, and low sample volume requirement, this miniaturized spectrometer offers laboratory-level precision in a microscale probe format. It holds potential for applications such as continuous intravascular blood gas monitoring, minimally invasive health assessments of lithium-ion batteries, and remote detection of explosive gas leaks in confined spaces.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Mattress
Powered Therapeutic Mattress
New
Lithotripter
Swiss LithoClast Trilogy

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic Telesurgery for Stroke Patients Could Dramatically Reduce Response Times...
‘Molecular Flashlight’ Detects Brain Metastasis Using Ultra-Thin Probe
Microsensor Platform Turns Existing Implants into Smart Devices for Real Time Mo...
Image: The iReach Omnia with 90° articulation (Photo courtesy of Genesis Medtech)

World's First 90° Articulation Powered Stapler Revolutionizes Surgical Precision

Colorectal cancer ranks among the top three cancers globally, impacting millions of individuals annually. While surgical resection remains the primary treatment for low rectal cancer, surgeons encounter... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE