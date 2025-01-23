We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
27 Jan 2025 - 30 Jan 2025
Arab Health 2025
06 Feb 2025 - 09 Feb 2025
WCN 2025 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN).
15 Feb 2025 - 17 Feb 2025
40th Medicall Expo

AI-Powered Prediction Model Enhances Blood Transfusion Decision-Making in ICU Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: UMAP presenting all transfusion and non-transfusion events, characterized by clinical values, in 2016 to 2020 from various hospital services (Photo courtesy of Health Data Science, DOI: 10.34133/hds.019)
Image: UMAP presenting all transfusion and non-transfusion events, characterized by clinical values, in 2016 to 2020 from various hospital services (Photo courtesy of Health Data Science, DOI: 10.34133/hds.019)

Blood transfusions are vital for managing anemia and coagulopathy in intensive care unit (ICU) settings, though current clinical decision support systems generally focus on specific patient subgroups or isolated transfusion types. This limitation affects timely and accurate decision-making in high-pressure ICU environments. Researchers have now developed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model that can accurately predict the possibility of blood transfusion in non-traumatic ICU patients. The newly developed AI model overcomes existing barriers by analyzing a wide range of clinical features, including lab results and vital signs, to predict transfusion requirements within a 24-hour window. Published in Health Data Science, the study resolves longstanding challenges in predicting transfusion needs across diverse patient groups with varying medical conditions.

The AI model was developed by a research team at Emory University (Atlanta, GA, USA) utilizing a large dataset of over 72,000 ICU patient records spanning five years. By integrating machine learning techniques and a meta-model ensemble approach, the AI system achieved exceptional performance metrics, including an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.97, an accuracy rate of 0.93, and an F1 score of 0.89. The team rigorously evaluated the AI model across multiple scenarios to ensure its robustness and reliability in real-world applications.

The AI model demonstrated a consistent performance across different ICU cohorts and medical conditions. Going forward, the team will integrate this AI model into clinical workflows for real-time decision support, further validating its effectiveness in practical ICU settings. Their ultimate goal is to personalize and optimize transfusion strategies, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency in hospitals. This study represents a significant step forward in the application of AI to critical care medicine, highlighting the potential of data-driven technologies to transform healthcare delivery.

“Our model not only accurately predicts the need for a blood transfusion but also identifies critical biomarkers, such as hemoglobin and platelet levels, that influence transfusion decisions,” said lead author Alireza Rafiei. “This capability provides clinicians with a reliable decision-support tool, potentially improving patient outcomes and resource allocation in ICU settings.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Treatment Cart
Avalo Woodblend
New
Catheters
Camino 1104B Series

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World's Smallest Multifunctional Biomedical Robot Holds Promise for Interventional...
New Imaging Technique a Game-Changer for Bladder Cancer Surgery
Synthetic Material for Use in Spinal Surgery to Revolutionize Bone Graft Technology...
Image: OnPoint AR is an advanced Augmented Reality system designed to transform spine surgery (Photo courtesy of OnPoint Surgical)

Advanced Augmented Reality System to Transform Spine Surgery

Spinal surgeries require high spatial precision to ensure successful outcomes. Achieving accurate execution is crucial for the best postoperative results in spinal patients. Now, a breakthrough in augmented... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE