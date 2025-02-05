We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
Image: Schematic diagram of a wireless, skin-contact system that simultaneously measures biosignals and delivers drugs (Photo courtesy of DGIST)
Image: Schematic diagram of a wireless, skin-contact system that simultaneously measures biosignals and delivers drugs (Photo courtesy of DGIST)

As the global population ages, the need for personalized healthcare is becoming increasingly important. This shift has fueled a growing interest in wearable medical devices that can provide real-time health monitoring and enable immediate treatment. However, current wearable devices often face limitations, either focusing solely on biometric signal detection or drug delivery, with challenges in integrating both functions into a compact and stable design. In response to these challenges, researchers have now developed an innovative smart patch that combines real-time biometric signal monitoring with drug delivery capabilities.

Developed by scientists at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST, Daegu, South Korea), this patch integrates a range of sensors and a drug delivery system into a single, foldable unit. This allows for real-time cardiovascular health monitoring and the ability to administer medication instantly when necessary. By incorporating electrical and optical biometric signal sensors, a drug delivery system, and a wireless communication module into the foldable design, the patch can automatically dispense drugs in response to real-time biometric signals, providing a personalized treatment tailored to the user's health needs.

The performance of the smart patch was validated through experiments focused on real-time biometric signal measurement and drug delivery. The results of the study, published in Nature Communications, confirmed the successful monitoring of electrocardiograms and blood flow, along with precise analyses of heart rate variability and pulse transit time. Furthermore, the researchers demonstrated the patch's ability to deliver drugs automatically based on the collected biometric data. The research team anticipates that this technology will have broad applications in various medical areas, including glucose regulation, pain management, and the treatment of chronic conditions.

“The smart patch developed in this study integrates biometric signal measurement and drug delivery into a single system, with high applicability across various medical fields, such as blood pressure control, glucose management, pain relief, and chronic disease treatment,” said DGIST Professor Kyung-In Jang who led the research team. “It enables real-time, personalized treatment.” He added, “Moving forward, we plan to further develop this technology into an intelligent healthcare platform applicable to diverse medical areas.”

