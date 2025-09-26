We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




3D Printable Bio-Active Glass Could Serve as Bone Replacement Material

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Sep 2025

Glass may not seem like a natural choice for replacing bone, yet the two materials share surprising similarities in structure and strength. More...

Bone and glass both bear weight more effectively than they withstand stretching, but conventional glass lacks the bioactivity needed to sustain living cells. Researchers have now created a low-cost, 3D-printable version of bioactive glass that could serve as a scaffold for bone growth and repair.

The new material was developed by researchers at Dalian University of Technology (Dalian, China) by combining oppositely charged silica particles with calcium and phosphate ions, both known to stimulate bone cell formation. Unlike other 3D-printable glasses, this formula avoids toxic plasticizers and does not require extremely high fusing temperatures. Once printed into shape, the bio-glass is hardened at a relatively low 1,300°F (700 °C), making it more practical and adaptable for medical use.

The research team tested the material in rabbits with skull damage, comparing it against a plain silica glass scaffold and a commercial dental bone substitute. The commercial product initially grew bone faster, but the bio-glass sustained growth longer and supported robust cell attachment over eight weeks. In contrast, the plain glass showed little to no bone growth, according to the study findings detailed in ACS Nano.

This advance shows that bone substitutes can be designed with bioactivity and printability in mind, offering a path to personalized, patient-specific implants. By leveraging the 3D-printing process, doctors could one day produce scaffolds tailored to exact defects in size and shape. The technique also opens the possibility of creating engineered tissues that integrate seamlessly with the body.

Going forward, the researchers believe their bio-glass could find applications not only in orthopedics and dentistry but also in broader fields of medicine and engineering. They describe their process as simple, scalable, and low-cost, which are qualities that could help expand global access to advanced bone repair technologies. Future work will aim to refine the material’s performance and explore clinical trials.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Biosensors Could Be Game-Changer for Wearable Health Tech
Low-Cost Medical Device Stops Postpartum Hemorrhages
Non-Invasive Wearable Sensor Detects Sweat Biomarker in Low-Perspiration Conditions...
Image: Dr. George Stothart with the Fastball EEG system (Photo courtesy of University of Bath)

Brainwave Test Detects Memory Decline Years Before Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Alzheimer’s disease develops silently for years before symptoms appear, making early detection a major challenge. Conventional diagnostic tools often miss the first decade or more of brain changes, delaying... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE