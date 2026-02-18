We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

3D-Printed Delivery System Enhances Vaccine Delivery Via Microneedle Array Patch

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Feb 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for efficient, durable, and widely accessible vaccines. More...

Conventional vaccination requires trained personnel and cold-chain logistics, which can slow mass immunization efforts. Microneedle array patches offer a painless, self-administered alternative, but delivering live virus through these patches has posed challenges, including incomplete dosing and loss of viral viability. Researchers have now developed a 3D-printing approach that enhances microneedle vaccine delivery and preserves live virus activity.

Researchers at the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan) have improved microneedle array patches by integrating a 3D-printed backing layer composed of tiny plastic pillars. During fabrication, the pillar layer is inserted into the patch mold so that the viral solution forms dissolvable needles at the tip of each pillar. When applied to the skin, the microneedles dissolve and release the vaccine, enabling minimally invasive and potentially self-administered immunization.

Researchers found that incorporating the 3D-printed pillar structure reduced drying time during fabrication, preserving a greater proportion of live virus compared with conventional microneedle patches. In mouse models, the pillar-guided patches generated specific immune responses that protected against lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection. The results, published in Scientific Reports, demonstrate improved vaccine stability and efficacy using the modified design.

The pillar-guided microneedle platform offers a stable, room-temperature vaccine delivery option that could expand immunization access in regions without reliable refrigeration. Its painless and self-administrable design may also facilitate rapid deployment during outbreaks. Researchers suggest that this approach could be adapted for other live-virus vaccines, supporting scalable and efficient vaccine distribution worldwide.

“Our findings show that pillar-guided MAPs are a promising platform for delivering virus vaccines,” said Kotaro Shobayashi, lead author of the study.

Related Links:
IIS, University of Tokyo 


