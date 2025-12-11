We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




New Study Findings Could Halve Number of Stent Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Dec 2025

When a coronary artery becomes acutely blocked during a heart attack, opening it immediately is essential to prevent irreversible damage. More...

However, many patients also have other narrowed vessels that appear during the emergency procedure, raising the question of whether they must be stented right away. A large randomized trial has now shown that treating these additional arteries later is just as safe, cutting the number of procedures in half.

In the trial led by Radboud University Medical Center (Nijmegen, Netherlands) and conducted across 41 hospitals, investigators compared immediate versus delayed stenting in 1,146 patients who had suffered an acute heart attack caused by a fully blocked artery. Patients were randomized to either treat all narrowings during the emergency intervention or to return for additional stenting within six weeks.

Follow-up over three years showed no differences between groups in death, recurrent heart attacks, or hospitalizations for heart failure. The team also found that when patients returned later, only half the initially suspected narrowings required treatment once overall blood flow was assessed by MRI, substantially reducing unnecessary stenting.

The researchers note that while many patients prefer resolving all issues in one visit, real-world clinical pressures mean this is not always possible. The results, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, provide reassurance that stopping after the life-saving intervention is safe and does not harm long-term outcomes. MRI scans in the weeks after recovery can further clarify whether additional stenting is truly needed.

These results may drive a change in current guidelines, which still advise treating all narrowed arteries during the acute phase. The new evidence shows no long-term benefit to the immediate approach and highlights the value of a more accurate assessment after recovery. By reducing unnecessary stenting, cardiologists may improve patient comfort and streamline care.

Related Links:
Radboud UMC


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Neonatal Ventilator Simulation Device
Disposable Infant Test Lung
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Nanomaterials Detect and Treat Traumatic Brain Injuries Simultaneously
Earlier Blood Transfusion Could Reduce Heart Failure and Arrhythmia in Heart Disease...
'Smart' Shirt Detects Epileptic Seizures in Real Time
Image: The magnetically steered microrobot travels through brain vessels to deliver clot-dissolving drugs directly at the source (Photo courtesy of Luca Donati / ETH Zurich)

Magnetically Guided Microrobots to Enable Targeted Drug Delivery

Stroke affects 12 million people globally each year, often causing death or lasting disability. Current treatment relies on systemic administration of clot-dissolving drugs, which circulate throughout... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE