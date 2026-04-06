Automated Dispensing System Enhances Medication Access and Efficiency

Medication availability and secure dispensing remain daily challenges across inpatient units and pharmacies. More...

Manual retrieval and inventory gaps can disrupt care and consume clinician time. Quick, reliable access to medications at the point of care is essential to effective healthcare delivery. A new system has launched that brings AI-enabled dispensing and connected analytics to streamline medication management in European hospitals.

BD has introduced the BD Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution alongside the BD Incada Connected Care Platform in Europe. The next-generation system combines advanced automation with artificial intelligence (AI)–driven insights to modernize medication management, reduce disruptions, and improve efficiency while helping clinicians spend more time on patient care. The offering is designed to bring secure, traceable storage as close to the patient as possible.

The Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution features a flexible, stackable device configuration that provides greater medication storage capacity within a similar footprint. It supports storage from refrigerated to ambient conditions, enabling hospitals and health systems to adapt to changing patient needs. Security and access are enhanced through radio-frequency identification (RFID) badge scanning, wireless barcode scanners, and illuminated bins to streamline retrieval and support controlled substance management.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) on‑demand cloud computing infrastructure, the BD Incada Platform applies the latest AI technologies, including natural language search in analytics, and scales to data volumes generated by nearly three million smart connected BD devices. With BD Incada Analytics, clinicians gain enterprise‑wide visibility into medication inventory via user‑customizable dashboards that help identify patterns, ensure availability, reduce medication waste, and improve labor efficiency.

In Europe, BD will leverage the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to allow EU Healthcare Systems to meet digital sovereignty needs without compromising performance, innovation, security, or scale. Building on established use in the United States, the company plans to extend its AI‑powered BD Incada Analytics platform to European hospitals and health systems next year. The Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution will roll out across Europe with support for 15 languages in the months ahead.

"BD's innovations in medication management are setting a new standard for unified, data-driven healthcare operations," said Esteban Rossi, vice president and general manager for Medication Management Solutions, EMEA at BD. "Delivering the BD Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution and BD Incada™ Platform directly to European hospitals empowers our customers to strengthen medication availability, improve efficiency and enhance patient care."