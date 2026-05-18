Implantable Cytokine Device Enables Localized Immunotherapy for Ovarian Cancer

High-grade serous ovarian carcinoma, the most lethal form of ovarian cancer, often disseminates throughout the peritoneal cavity and resists standard therapies. More...

Systemic interleukin-2 (IL-2) can activate antitumor immunity but is constrained by severe toxicity and rapid clearance. Clinicians need strategies that focus potent cytokines at tumor sites while limiting systemic exposure. A new study shows that implantable “cytokine factories” delivering localized IL-2 may offer a feasible option for patients with advanced, platinum-resistant disease.

The investigational therapy, AVB-001, was developed by Rice University with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and clinical partners. It consists of encapsulated, engineered cells placed within the abdomen to continuously secrete IL-2 at the disease site. The platform is designed to bypass the limitations of intravenous IL-2 by sustaining local cytokine levels and minimizing systemic toxicity. The approach reflects ongoing translation efforts through the Rice Biotech Launch Pad.

In a phase I dose-escalation trial, 14 patients with platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer received a single intraperitoneal dose of AVB-001 via a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure. The implanted capsules released IL-2 for about one week before activity diminished. The therapy was generally well tolerated, with no life-threatening treatment-related adverse events and no maximum tolerated dose reached. Disease stabilization occurred in half of participants, with several experiencing extended clinical benefit.

Correlative immune analyses demonstrated activation of cytotoxic CD8-positive T cells and natural killer cells without expansion of regulatory T cells, a common challenge with conventional IL-2. Investigators also observed increased inflammatory cytokines and immune activation markers consistent with the intended mechanism. Dose-dependent upregulation of the checkpoint protein CTLA-4 was detected, suggesting potential synergy with checkpoint inhibitors in future studies.

The implanted cell capsules are designed to release IL-2 for about one week before activity declines, suggesting that repeat dosing or higher exposure may be needed for stronger clinical responses. Supporting this approach, preclinical studies in nonhuman primates showed that repeat administration was well tolerated and produced consistent pharmacological effects without added toxicity.

The clinical findings were published in Clinical Cancer Research on May 11, 2026. Next steps include evaluating higher doses, repeat dosing schedules, and combination regimens with immune checkpoint blockade to improve efficacy.

“This is a foundational step. We now have evidence that the platform is safe, biologically active and potentially scalable. The next phase is optimizing dosing and exploring combination therapies to unlock its full clinical potential,” said Omid Veiseh, professor of bioengineering at Rice University and senior author on the study.

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UT MD Anderson Cancer Center

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