Medical Drone Program Improves Blood Access and Patient Survival

Delayed access to blood products can be fatal for patients with postpartum hemorrhage and traumatic bleeding, and it also drives waste in hospital inventories. More...

Rwanda’s mountainous terrain has historically turned last‑mile deliveries into hours‑long trips, risking shortages of perishable units. A new study of a national drone program launched in 2016 shows faster delivery can improve both survival and supply management. Researchers have now quantified significant mortality reductions and inventory gains linked to this approach.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA, USA) evaluated Rwanda’s fixed‑wing drone delivery network established through a public–private partnership with Zipline International Inc. The first drone port began operations in Muhanga in 2016, followed by a second in Kayonza in 2019. As of June 2020, the two ports served 29 public hospitals.

Hospitals place orders by phone or text to the drone port, where staff prepare consignments in under 10 minutes, load them into the drone’s fuselage, and launch. Packages are air‑dropped at designated collection points, and the drone returns automatically to base. Deliveries that previously took several hours are completed in 15 minutes to an hour depending on distance, with 60% of flights for resupply and 40% for emergencies.

The study found a 51% reduction in in‑hospital deaths among mothers with postpartum hemorrhage and a 30% reduction among trauma patients at facilities served by drones. On the operations side, hospitals cut on‑hand red blood cell stock by 63% and reduced blood product wastage by 40%. Although every adopting hospital held less red blood cell inventory, facilities closest to drone ports realized the greatest mortality reductions and were able to use a more optimal mix of blood components.

Platelets, fresh frozen plasma, and cryoprecipitate—previously unattainable on site due to storage constraints—are now held at drone ports and dispatched within minutes. The findings were published in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management and involved collaborators from the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda and the Rwanda Ministry of Health. Officials in Rwanda have since expanded both the number of ports and the range of medical products delivered, in a health system reporting 93% population coverage.

“That they have been able to save all these mothers is hugely impactful. We did all sorts of robustness checks to make sure that it’s not some spurious finding. We also talked to clinicians on the ground who described how it directly impacted the care they delivered,” said Hummy Song, a professor of operations, information and decisions who co‑authored the study.

“Every hospital is able to hold less inventory regardless of its distance to the port, but the contrast in improvements in health outcomes was quite interesting and compelling. It shows that operational improvements don’t always benefit patients at all hospitals equally,” said Harriet Jeon, a postdoctoral researcher at Penn’s Leonard Davis Institute.

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