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Home Exercise Program Advances Recovery After Aortic Dissection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jul 2026

Aortic dissection is a life-threatening tear in the aortic wall that can compromise blood flow to vital organs. More...

Survivors are often advised to restrict physical activity because of concerns about blood pressure spikes and recurrent aortic events, but prolonged limitation can lead to deconditioning and reduced quality of life. A new multicenter randomized trial evaluates whether moderate, home-based exercise can be safely incorporated into recovery for this population.

UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular led the development and testing of a guided, home-based, moderate-intensity exercise program for survivors of thoracic aortic dissection. The program provided individualized instruction on a six-exercise circuit, along with ongoing virtual follow-up to support adherence and adjust intensity as needed. Usual care consisted of standardized exercise counseling and routine clinic visits.

Between December 2022 and October 2024, investigators randomized 93 adults who were at least three months post–thoracic aortic dissection to guided exercise or usual care. Participants in the intervention group completed 12 months of home exercise with structured check-ins. The trial included both type A dissections, which are typically managed with emergent surgery, and type B dissections, which are generally treated medically.

During follow-up, the study reported no deaths, recurrent dissections, or aortic operations in either group. Exertional hypertension occurred in some participants during supervised training but was controlled by modifying the exercise prescription. Ambulatory blood pressure and patient-reported quality-of-life scores did not differ significantly between groups. Feasibility was strong, with 65 participants completing all trial milestones, and adherence to the home-based program was high.

Findings were published on July 2, 2026, in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes. The authors note that larger prospective trials are needed to evaluate long-term cardiovascular outcomes and refine exercise recommendations for this growing patient group.

"Young patients who were previously active became fearful about doing any activities and withered away, becoming depressed and developing other health problems because they were too scared to exercise. For the first time, this trial showed that exercise is safe after an aortic dissection and even improves some aspects of cardiovascular health," said Siddharth Prakash, M.D., Ph.D., lead researcher of the study and professor of cardiovascular medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

"While our research is a big step in the right direction, future studies are still needed to help establish standardized guidelines, look at long-term safety and determine how we can personalize treatment for patients. Our hope is that continued research in this area will help aortic dissection survivors achieve their exercise goals and improve overall health outcomes," said Dipika Bhatia, a fourth-year medical student at McGovern Medical School.

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