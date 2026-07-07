ECG-Based Screening Framework Aims to Standardize Cardiac Evaluation in Military Personnel

Sudden cardiac death, the unexpected loss of heart function, can occur during intense exertion and remains a concern in physically demanding occupations. More...

Military personnel face additional environmental stressors that may amplify cardiovascular risk. Screening approaches for service members vary widely, creating gaps in early detection. To help address this challenge, experts have developed a comprehensive framework to standardize cardiovascular evaluation in the armed forces.

The European Association of Preventive Cardiology of the European Society of Cardiology has issued the first comprehensive guidance on cardiac evaluation for military populations. The statement, authored by international experts, is published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. It sets out a structured approach intended to harmonize assessment across services and countries.

The framework recommends that all new military recruits undergo cardiac screening using a health questionnaire, a physical examination, and a resting electrocardiogram (ECG), regardless of role. It advises targeted screening for individuals in high-hazard duty occupations that involve challenging environmental conditions. It also calls for personnel aged 40 years or older to receive a formal cardiovascular risk assessment with validated calculators in addition to standard screening.

Evidence cited in the statement highlights the need for consistent evaluation. Limited data suggest that sudden cardiac death occurs at 8–11 per 100,000 recruit-years in military recruits, compared with 1–2 per 100,000 athlete-years. A recent survey by the European Association of Preventive Cardiology found heterogeneous practices across 14 countries, with only 71% reporting ECG-based screening of recruits.

The document positions ECG-based algorithms at the center of standardized screening pathways. Its aim is to support earlier identification of life-threatening conditions and to improve consistency in how armed forces assess cardiovascular risk. The guidance reflects expert consensus drawn from preventive cardiology and occupational demands unique to military service.

“Military personnel often work in physically and psychologically demanding conditions, with additional environmental stressors such as extreme heat, cold and altitude. Undetected cardiovascular disease can have profound operational, safety and morale consequences,” said Mark Abela, Surgeon Captain Doctor, from Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta, and the Armed Forces of Malta.

“The published statement establishes a standardized approach to cardiovascular screening in the military, with the aim of encouraging ECG-based screening algorithms and promoting consistency to improve the early detection of life-threatening conditions,” added Abela.

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European Association of Preventive Cardiology of the European Society of Cardiology