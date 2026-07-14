AI-Designed Microneedle Patch Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing

Chronic diabetic wounds are slow to heal and prone to infection, often leading to repeated procedures and prolonged care. More...

Standard closure methods bring wound edges together but do not adapt to changing tissue forces or microbial risk. Clinicians need materials that actively support repair while safeguarding against bacteria. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed an artificial intelligence–guided, 4D‑printed microneedle patch that mechanically closes wounds while delivering regenerative and antibacterial therapy.

A team at Hanyang University in South Korea engineered an AI‑designed, shape‑memory microneedle patch that bends at physiological temperature to draw wound edges together. The design takes inspiration from the carnivorous plant Drosera capensis, translating coordinated movement and adhesion into a programmable device. The microneedles incorporate adhesive DNA nanoparticles intended to support tissue regeneration and a zinc‑treated surface that provides antibacterial protection.

The investigators used machine‑learning models to predict and optimize the shape‑recovery behavior of printed materials. By analyzing material composition and manufacturing conditions, they defined an optimal fabrication window that balances mechanical stability with rapid recovery at 37°C. Among the approaches evaluated, Gaussian Process Regression delivered the most accurate predictions and the most reliable uncertainty estimates.

Laboratory testing showed rapid return to the programmed curved shape at body temperature, enabling robust tissue contact while helping to close wounds. The platform demonstrated sustained DNA release and favorable responses from endothelial cells and fibroblasts involved in repair. Antibacterial activity was observed against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. In preclinical wound‑healing experiments, the integrated system accelerated closure and improved tissue regeneration compared with conventional approaches.

According to the team, this AI‑guided 4D‑printing strategy could inform smart wound patches, implants, scaffolds, and stents that respond to local biological conditions. Further research is needed before clinical use. The work was made available online on March 30, 2026, and was published in Advanced Materials.

“This study goes beyond conventional biomimicry by using artificial intelligence to translate nature-inspired principles into a functional biomedical device. The key point of this research is not only that it is inspired by nature, but that AI helps convert biological inspiration into a predictable, programmable, and clinically relevant wound-healing technology,” said Hyun-Do Jung, Associate Professor at Hanyang University.

“Beyond wound healing, the AI-guided 4D-printing strategy could also be extended to soft biomedical robots or tissue-interfacing devices that require programmable motion, controlled shape transformation, and stable contact with biological tissues,” said Dr. Jung.

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Hanyang University