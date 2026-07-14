Noninvasive Silk Sensor Could Transform Care for Premature Infants

Monitoring premature infants often relies on multiple wired sensors and repeated blood draws to track glucose and electrolytes, which can irritate fragile skin and disrupt care. More...

Trend information between lab tests is also hard to capture in the incubator. Clinicians need unobtrusive, continuous measures that work reliably despite low light and movement. Researchers now describe a silk-based, colorimetric sticker read by artificial intelligence (AI) to quantify key neonatal parameters from skin-emitted fluid.

Developed by Tufts University’s Silklab with collaborators at Helmholtz Munich, Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) Munich, and the Technical University of Munich, the device is a small, silk-based patch that displays changes in temperature, pH, sodium, and glucose as visible color shifts. The multilayer design includes a silk fibroin base that stabilizes enzymes, a wax-printed paper layer that wicks microscopic volumes of sweat and interstitial fluid to individual sensing dots, and a waterproof medical adhesive that flexes with neonatal skin. The approach leverages high transepidermal fluid loss in preterm infants to obtain a continuous, painless sample.

An AI deep-learning model corrects for lighting, angle, and motion so a standard camera can read the dots inside an incubator and translate color into quantitative values. Reported accuracy exceeds 91% for critical vital signs and surpasses 98% for detecting low blood sugar. The work is presented as a proof-of-principle and is published in ACS Sensors.

Planned next steps include larger evaluations in neonatal units, pairing patch measurements with traditional blood samples to assess concordance, and expanding the AI training dataset across different settings. The platform is described as extendable to oxygen saturation and carbon dioxide, and the sensor itself is reported to cost only cents to manufacture while requiring no power, wires, or refrigeration, features the team notes could suit low-resource environments. The goal is to capture clinically relevant changes that occur between routine laboratory tests without adding needles or skin irritation.

“The newborn is the most demanding patient we have. What we’ve built is designed around that reality: no needles, no wires, nothing that pulls or irritates the skin. Just a small patch that listens to the body,” said Anne Hilgendorff, neonatologist and researcher at Helmholtz Munich, LMU Munich and the Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg.

“A piece of paper, a drop of silk, and a smartphone camera. If that were to become all it takes to keep a baby safer, then we should be putting one in every incubator on the planet,” added Fiorenzo Omenetto, director of the Silklab.