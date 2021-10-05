PROTEC to Launch New Motorized PRS 500 B X-ray System

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 05 Oct 2021



Image: PROTEC will be presenting its brand new, motorized and auto-tracking X-ray system PRS 500 B at MEDICA 2017 (Photo courtesy of PROTEC).

PROTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Oberstenfeld, Germany), a developer of analog X-ray film processing machines and complete X-ray systems, will be presenting its brand new, motorized and auto-tracking X-ray system PRS 500 B at MEDICA 2017.



MEDICA is the world's largest trade fair for the medical industry. This year, more than 5100 exhibitors from 70 nations will be gathering in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 13 to 16. Among the exhibitors will be PROTEC, which provides highly compact analog film processing machines, detectors, software, complete X-ray systems and X-ray tables in the fields of human and veterinary medicine.



PROTEC’s new PRS 500 B motorized X-ray system, which will be launched at this year’s MEDICA, combines efficiency, high work precision and optimum operating comfort. In addition to the user-friendly touch display, it also offers automatic retraction of the tubular column, which adapts to the position of the bucky in the wall stand or table. The X-ray workflow is optimized, thus shortening the duration of the process and greatly increasing precision and ease of use.



With its extremely high-quality components and features, robust construction and high design standards, the PRS 500 B offers an excellent price-performance ratio. The new motorized PRS 500 B X-ray system with automatic tracking control is suitable for large radiological practices, clinics and hospitals of all sizes, where speed and ease of use are particularly important due to the large number of patients.



The PRS 500 B X-ray system features CONAXX 2 software, which has been developed in-house by the company and provides the perfect X-ray image in just a few clicks. The intuitive and user-friendly CONAXX 2 allows the user to automate the workflow and individual steps or set up the software according to specific requirements. One of the features of the CONAXX 2 software is the Professional Image Tuning (PIT), which allows the user to select the optics and quality of the images individually and automatically store the ideal image processing. Alongside the PRS 500 B X-ray system, PROTEC will also be demonstrating its CONAXX 2 software directly to visitors at MEDICA 2017.



