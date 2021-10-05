We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Randox Laboratories

  Gold Provides global diagnostic solutions for hospital laboratories, forensic laboratories, research laboratories, pharmac... read more Featured Products:

Molecular & Immunoassay Diagnostic Analyzer

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Test

SARS-CoV-2 IgG (RBD & NP) Test

Coronavirus Array

Coronavirus COVID-19 Array
More products

Download Mobile App





Randox to Showcase Future-Proofing Diagnostic Technology at Trade Fair

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The patented Biochip Array Technology (BAT) is designed as a multi-analyte testing platform that can currently run up to 49 assays simultaneously and 100 assays in the near future (Photo courtesy of Randox Laboratories).
Image: The patented Biochip Array Technology (BAT) is designed as a multi-analyte testing platform that can currently run up to 49 assays simultaneously and 100 assays in the near future (Photo courtesy of Randox Laboratories).
Medical diagnostics manufacturer Randox Laboratories (Crumlin, UK) will be showcasing advancements in laboratory technology at the MEDICA 2017 being held from November 13-16 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The company will announce the launch of six new products designed to improve laboratory testing and host live demonstrations of all its latest products, including Acusera 24.7, RX misano, RX Modena, Evidence Evolution and Evidence MultiSTAT.

On display at this year’s MEDICA will be Randox’s patented Biochip Array Technology (BAT), a multi-analyte testing platform that can currently run up to 49 assays simultaneously and 100 assays in the near future. This innovation allows the simultaneous quantitative or qualitative detection from a wide range of analytes from a single sample. It is suitable for use in a wide range of laboratories including clinical, research, hospital, veterinary and forensic and clinical toxicology.

Randox will also be showcasing Evidence Evolution, the world’s first fully-automated random-access biochip testing platform, capable of delivering 2640 results in one hour, with the first delivered in just 37 minutes. Joining the Evolution will be the RX Modena, a highly reliable, precise, fully automated clinical chemistry analyzer that can run 1,200 tests per hour, including ISE.

MEDICA attendees will also be among the first to experience the advancements delivered by the latest update for Randox’s Acusera 24.7. The online inter-laboratory data management and peer reporting package is designed to help laboratories efficiently review QC data from all their lab instruments on one central platform, thereby allowing quick and easy identification of QC failures and emerging trends. Updates to the software include real-time updates of peer data, more comprehensive charts and reports, bi-directional connectivity, speed improvements and a complete makeover of the dashboard.

“Through our advancements in laboratory innovation, we’re driving an industry-wide evolution” said Randox CEO, Dr Peter FitzGerald. “Our products are leading the way in innovation and enabling laboratories to transform the way they operate. We will be hosting demonstrations of a wide range of our fully automated analyzers, which are packed with cutting-edge technology and intuitive software. The goal is to provide future-proof diagnostic technology that will create the most efficient and effective laboratories.”

Randox will also feature Adiponectin, its latest weapon in the fight against cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancers.

“We develop more new tests than any other diagnostics manufacturer, and one of the products that we’re showcasing at this year’s MEDICA is Adiponectin,” added Susan Hammond, Global Sales Manager at Randox. “This novel biomarker is a powerful new weapon in the fight against some of the biggest health issues faced throughout the world including diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular disease.”


Print article

Latest Medica 2017 News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
Image: The deadly fer-de-lance’s venom could also help save lives (Photo courtesy of Depositphotos)

Hemostatic Bioadhesive Gel Stops Bleeding in Seconds

A light-activated gelatinous hemostatic adhesive (HAD) developed from snake venom can rapidly seal wounds and stop bleeding, claims a new study. Developed at Third Military Medical University (TMMU;... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Bone Cement Allows Visualization During Placement
Linear Array Echoendoscope Helps Explore GI Tract
Reverse Shoulder Implant Reduces Glenoid Micro-Motion
Image: The CORI Surgical System (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)

Robotics Arthoplasty System Helps Restore Active Lifestyle

A next generation robotics knee platform boasts a modular design that enables it to be scaled across the orthopaedic service line. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) CORI Surgical System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: In TGA, the aorta and pulmonary are reversed (Photo courtesy of Royal Children’s Hospital)

Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk

Women who had an arterial switch procedure to correct transposition of the great arteries (TGA) tolerated pregnancy well with few complications, according to a new study. Researchers at Erasmus University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Image: The ProCuity hospital bed is completely wireless (Photo courtesy of Stryker Corporation)

Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency

A completely wireless hospital bed helps reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels by connecting seamlessly to nurse call systems, without the use of cables or wires.  The Stryker Corporation... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartphone App Detects Pediatric Middle Ear Infections
3D-Printed Mesh Facilitates Orthopedic Brace Manufacture
Apple Opens iPhone EHR Feature to U.S. Healthcare Organizations
Image: A new partnership will study patient safety in the digital age (Photo courtesy of 123RF).

Collaboration Formed to Advance Digital Patient Safety

The Doctors Company (Napa, CA, USA), the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer in the United States, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF; USA) have launched a new partnership... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
Image: BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of `One-Stick Hospital Stay` (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE