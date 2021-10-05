Randox to Showcase Future-Proofing Diagnostic Technology at Trade Fair

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 05 Oct 2021



Image: The patented Biochip Array Technology (BAT) is designed as a multi-analyte testing platform that can currently run up to 49 assays simultaneously and 100 assays in the near future (Photo courtesy of Randox Laboratories).

Medical diagnostics manufacturer Randox Laboratories (Crumlin, UK) will be showcasing advancements in laboratory technology at the MEDICA 2017 being held from November 13-16 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The company will announce the launch of six new products designed to improve laboratory testing and host live demonstrations of all its latest products, including Acusera 24.7, RX misano, RX Modena, Evidence Evolution and Evidence MultiSTAT.



On display at this year’s MEDICA will be Randox’s patented Biochip Array Technology (BAT), a multi-analyte testing platform that can currently run up to 49 assays simultaneously and 100 assays in the near future. This innovation allows the simultaneous quantitative or qualitative detection from a wide range of analytes from a single sample. It is suitable for use in a wide range of laboratories including clinical, research, hospital, veterinary and forensic and clinical toxicology.



Randox will also be showcasing Evidence Evolution, the world’s first fully-automated random-access biochip testing platform, capable of delivering 2640 results in one hour, with the first delivered in just 37 minutes. Joining the Evolution will be the RX Modena, a highly reliable, precise, fully automated clinical chemistry analyzer that can run 1,200 tests per hour, including ISE.



MEDICA attendees will also be among the first to experience the advancements delivered by the latest update for Randox’s Acusera 24.7. The online inter-laboratory data management and peer reporting package is designed to help laboratories efficiently review QC data from all their lab instruments on one central platform, thereby allowing quick and easy identification of QC failures and emerging trends. Updates to the software include real-time updates of peer data, more comprehensive charts and reports, bi-directional connectivity, speed improvements and a complete makeover of the dashboard.



“Through our advancements in laboratory innovation, we’re driving an industry-wide evolution” said Randox CEO, Dr Peter FitzGerald. “Our products are leading the way in innovation and enabling laboratories to transform the way they operate. We will be hosting demonstrations of a wide range of our fully automated analyzers, which are packed with cutting-edge technology and intuitive software. The goal is to provide future-proof diagnostic technology that will create the most efficient and effective laboratories.”



Randox will also feature Adiponectin, its latest weapon in the fight against cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancers.



“We develop more new tests than any other diagnostics manufacturer, and one of the products that we’re showcasing at this year’s MEDICA is Adiponectin,” added Susan Hammond, Global Sales Manager at Randox. “This novel biomarker is a powerful new weapon in the fight against some of the biggest health issues faced throughout the world including diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular disease.”



