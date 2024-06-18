High-Powered Motorized Mobile C-Arm Delivers State-Of-The-Art Images for Challenging Procedures

During complex surgical procedures, clinicians depend on surgical imaging systems as they navigate challenging anatomy to quickly visualize small anatomical details while minimizing X-ray exposure. Now, a high-powered and fast-motorized mobile C-arm enables medical teams to confidently carry out a broad range of interventions, ensuring optimal patient outcomes. The system boasts intuitive motorization for enhanced control and a high power output (25 kW), providing state-of-the-art image quality that meets complex vascular demands and supports a full array of clinical procedures. Its automated workflows also increase flexibility and independence for clinicians, allowing them to concentrate more on achieving the best patient outcomes.

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) has launched the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 – Zenition 90 Motorized that is developed to provide clinicians with the ability to deliver superior care to more patients. This new mobile C-arm extends its functionality to address complex vascular needs and supports various clinical procedures, including cardiac interventions, pain management, and urology. The Philips Zenition Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm Systems integrate advanced imaging capture and processing technology, user-friendliness, and versatility, incorporating many innovations previously developed for Philips' successful Azurion image-guided therapy platform.

The Zenition 90 Motorized C-arm is motorized and fast, offering clinicians intuitive, table-side control with user-friendly interfaces and features that save time, thereby enhancing clinician flexibility and independence. It delivers exceptional image quality essential for the most challenging procedures and is tailored to meet complex procedural demands. The system enhances clinical efficiency through its automated workflows, touchscreen controls, and sophisticated software solutions. In independent usability studies involving clinicians from the US and EU using the Zenition 90 Motorized in simulated settings, 100% of participants noted that the Table Side Operator provided complete control over C-arm movements, and 97% reported that workflow features like Automatic Vascular Outlining would save time during procedures. Philips also offers this latest image-guided therapy mobile C-arm system in a non-motorized version.

“During complex procedures, it’s vital to be able to rely on surgical imaging systems. As clinicians navigate their way through challenging anatomy, the priority is to quickly visualize small anatomical details while limiting X-ray dose,” said Mark Stoffels, Business Leader Philips Image Guided Therapy Systems. “The new Zenition 90 Motorized empowers medical teams to confidently perform a wide range of interventions while achieving the best possible outcome for their patients.”