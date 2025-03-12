We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Raman spectroscopy distinguishes normal brain tissue from dysplastic tissue in single-cell analysis (Photo courtesy of T. Tran et al., doi: 10.1117/1.BIOS.2.1.015002)
Image: Raman spectroscopy distinguishes normal brain tissue from dysplastic tissue in single-cell analysis (Photo courtesy of T. Tran et al., doi: 10.1117/1.BIOS.2.1.015002)

Epilepsy affects over 50 million people globally, with approximately half of them being children. For about one-third of these patients, seizures remain uncontrolled by medications, making surgery the only viable option to provide relief. In 60% of these drug-resistant cases, seizures originate from a specific region of the brain, making surgical removal of the affected tissue the most effective treatment. The most common cause of focal epilepsy in children is focal cortical dysplasia (FCD), with type II being the most prevalent. However, accurately identifying the epileptogenic zone (EZ) during surgery can be challenging, complicating the overall success of the procedure.

A new study offers a promising approach to improving surgical precision through the use of Raman spectroscopy, a non-invasive technique that analyzes the chemical composition of tissues. The collaborative study, conducted by researchers from Polytechnique Montréal (Quebec, Canada), applied Raman microspectroscopy to tissue samples from pediatric patients diagnosed with FCD type II. By examining the biochemical signatures of individual cells, the researchers successfully distinguished abnormal FCD tissue from healthy brain cells with remarkable accuracy. The method was able to identify FCD tissue with 96% accuracy and differentiate between two subtypes of FCD type II with 92% accuracy.

These findings, published in Biophotonics Discovery, suggest that Raman spectroscopy, when used during surgery with a fiber optics system, could provide real-time guidance for surgeons to accurately identify and remove only the affected tissue, preserving healthy brain areas. In addition to improving surgical outcomes, the technique offers valuable insights into the biochemical changes that may contribute to the development of epilepsy. This innovative approach could ultimately improve seizure control and surgical success in children suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Examination Light
Avante Vista Flex
New
Hemodynamic Monitoring Sensor
FloTrac

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wireless Pacifier Monitors Vitals of NICU Babies Without Need for Painful Blood ...
Breakthrough Sensor Technology Tracks Stroke After Effects
New Study Demonstrates AI-Assisted Detection of Reduced Ejection Fraction
Image: Arthroba is a lightweight, battery-powered device that can be easily worn around the knee (Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech)

Battery-Powered Wearable Device Monitors Joint Pain

Ankle injuries are common among active Americans. Each day, approximately 25,000 people experience ankle sprains, and 25% of Americans regularly deal with knee pain. However, physical therapy can be both... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Image: The board of directors has unanimously authorized a plan to separate BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (Photo courtesy of BD)

Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE