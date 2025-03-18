We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: A potential safe location for a visual implant (in blue) while the veins (pink) covering the visual cortex remain intact (Photo courtesy of Precision Clinical Medicine, DOI: 10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf003)
Image: A potential safe location for a visual implant (in blue) while the veins (pink) covering the visual cortex remain intact (Photo courtesy of Precision Clinical Medicine, DOI: 10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf003)

Around 40 million people globally suffer from blindness, a number that is expected to rise in the coming years. One possible solution to restore vision is the implantation of electrodes directly onto the brain's visual cortex, which could help bring back a basic form of sight. Various research teams across the world are working on developing brain implants, but since each brain is unique, not every chip or array design will be suitable for every individual. Therefore, implant placement must be customized for each person. As these implants move towards clinical trials, the vast number of different models and channels could create a bottleneck due to the challenges in surgery. Now, a new open-source tool has been developed that can help optimize the placement of visual brain implants on a larger scale.

The decision on where to implant the prosthesis is influenced by several factors, and the tool created by researchers at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) and their collaborators takes these into account. One key factor is the total area that needs to be covered, which defines the size of the implant. Another consideration is the yield, meaning how the implant can be positioned to reach as many nerve cell bodies as possible. The third factor relates to the implant’s signal transmission method to the brain. Some implants are designed to replicate the human eye by concentrating the signal at the center, with less intensity toward the edges, while others aim to distribute the signal evenly for a broader understanding of the environment, but with no clear focal point.

The tool also includes a critical safety feature, which the researchers consider the most important given the complex network of veins covering the brain’s visual cortex. As it is vital to avoid damaging any veins, the algorithm finds the optimal spot that balances effective output while minimizing safety risks. To identify the best implant location, the tool uses a dataset and predicts what a person would perceive when the implant is placed at specific spots. By repeating this process across multiple locations, the tool can pinpoint the best implant position for an individual's visual needs. This procedure is similar to the work of a surgeon, who would typically go through a trial-and-error process to predict the ideal location based on the person’s specific needs.

Since the data used is based on individuals with intact vision, it remains uncertain what a blind person would be able to see with such an implant. For research purposes, the team has developed a virtual reality (VR) model that integrates all available information about the stimulation process. An important aspect of the tool is that it is freely accessible, allowing anyone with a brain scan to use it to identify the best and safest implant location. While the tool is currently functional and open to the public, the team plans to continue refining it. Future updates could incorporate other types of implants or ‘flexible threads.’ The researchers are optimistic that the tool will prove valuable when implants are ready for clinical trials.

“We want to make this technology as useful and as safe as possible for many people. That’s why we’re emphasizing its large scale. And it’s not just the big numbers,” said Antonio Lozano, co-author and researcher. “With our tool, neurosurgeons can optimize brain implants design effectively. I definitely think this will be very useful.”

Related Links:
Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor
ASPEL 308-508 ABPM
New
Bone Marrow Biopsy Needle
BEST-LISAS

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Technology Measures Intracranial Pressure More Accurately and Non-Invasive...
Novel Coating Significantly Extends Longevity of Implantable Biosensors
Nanogel-Based Drug Delivery Technology to Improve UTI Treatment
Image: The framework of hospital system integration with predictive models (Photo courtesy of Precision Clinical Medicine, DOI: 10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf003)

Predictive Model for Daily Risk Alerts in Sepsis Patients Enables Early Intervention

Sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s unregulated response to infection, remains one of the leading causes of death in ICUs globally. Despite advancements in medical technology, accurately... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Image: The board of directors has unanimously authorized a plan to separate BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (Photo courtesy of BD)

Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE