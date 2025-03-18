Open-Source Tool Optimizes Placement of Visual Brain Implants

Around 40 million people globally suffer from blindness, a number that is expected to rise in the coming years. One possible solution to restore vision is the implantation of electrodes directly onto the brain's visual cortex, which could help bring back a basic form of sight. Various research teams across the world are working on developing brain implants, but since each brain is unique, not every chip or array design will be suitable for every individual. Therefore, implant placement must be customized for each person. As these implants move towards clinical trials, the vast number of different models and channels could create a bottleneck due to the challenges in surgery. Now, a new open-source tool has been developed that can help optimize the placement of visual brain implants on a larger scale.

The decision on where to implant the prosthesis is influenced by several factors, and the tool created by researchers at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) and their collaborators takes these into account. One key factor is the total area that needs to be covered, which defines the size of the implant. Another consideration is the yield, meaning how the implant can be positioned to reach as many nerve cell bodies as possible. The third factor relates to the implant’s signal transmission method to the brain. Some implants are designed to replicate the human eye by concentrating the signal at the center, with less intensity toward the edges, while others aim to distribute the signal evenly for a broader understanding of the environment, but with no clear focal point.

The tool also includes a critical safety feature, which the researchers consider the most important given the complex network of veins covering the brain’s visual cortex. As it is vital to avoid damaging any veins, the algorithm finds the optimal spot that balances effective output while minimizing safety risks. To identify the best implant location, the tool uses a dataset and predicts what a person would perceive when the implant is placed at specific spots. By repeating this process across multiple locations, the tool can pinpoint the best implant position for an individual's visual needs. This procedure is similar to the work of a surgeon, who would typically go through a trial-and-error process to predict the ideal location based on the person’s specific needs.

Since the data used is based on individuals with intact vision, it remains uncertain what a blind person would be able to see with such an implant. For research purposes, the team has developed a virtual reality (VR) model that integrates all available information about the stimulation process. An important aspect of the tool is that it is freely accessible, allowing anyone with a brain scan to use it to identify the best and safest implant location. While the tool is currently functional and open to the public, the team plans to continue refining it. Future updates could incorporate other types of implants or ‘flexible threads.’ The researchers are optimistic that the tool will prove valuable when implants are ready for clinical trials.

“We want to make this technology as useful and as safe as possible for many people. That’s why we’re emphasizing its large scale. And it’s not just the big numbers,” said Antonio Lozano, co-author and researcher. “With our tool, neurosurgeons can optimize brain implants design effectively. I definitely think this will be very useful.”

Related Links:

Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience