We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Complete Revascularization Reduces Risk of Death from Cardiovascular Causes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Dec 2025

Heart attack patients often present with multiple blocked coronary arteries, yet standard treatment typically targets only the artery causing the acute event. More...

This approach can leave other blockages untreated, potentially raising future risk. A new large-scale analysis now shows that opening all blocked arteries with stents—an approach known as complete revascularization—reduces deaths and future heart attacks compared with treating only the culprit artery.

In the study led by the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI, Ontario, Canada), researchers analyzed data from six randomized international clinical trials involving 8,836 patients with a median age of 65.8 years. Complete revascularization lowered the combined rate of cardiovascular death or new heart attack to 9.0% over three years, compared with 11.5% among patients who received culprit-only stenting.

The results, published in The Lancet, show that cardiovascular deaths fell from 4.6% to 3.6%, a 24% relative reduction, and all-cause deaths dropped from 8.1% to 7.2%. Benefits were consistent across STEMI and NSTEMI patients and across age groups, on top of standard heart attack therapies such as dual antiplatelet therapy, statins, ACE inhibitors or ARBs, and beta-blockers.

Researchers say the findings resolve long-standing uncertainty about whether complete revascularization improves survival—not just non-fatal events—and position it as a life-prolonging intervention for patients with myocardial infarction. By addressing all blocked coronary arteries, the strategy helps prevent future cardiac events while reducing premature death.

“By reducing premature death, this large international study takes the importance of complete revascularization for patients having a heart attack to a different level,” said Shamir R. Mehta, study chair and PHRI senior scientist. “It firmly establishes complete revascularization as one of the very few life-saving procedures cardiologists now have that not only prevents future heart attacks but now also prolongs life. That’s a major advance that has widespread implications.”

Related Link
PHRI


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Floor‑Mounted Digital X‑Ray System
MasteRad MX30+
Endoscopy Display
E190
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
General Anesthesia Improves Post-Surgery Outcomes for Acute Stroke Patients
Drug-Coated Balloons Can Replace Stents Even in Larger Coronary Arteries
Magnetic Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Outperforms Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy...
Image: The phantom developed to verify the novel contactless registration method (Hu, F., Li, X., Wu, S. et al. Chin Neurosurg Jl 11, 20 (2025). doi.org/10.1186/s41016-025-00401-x)

Optical Tracking Method Identifies Target Areas in Robot-Assisted Neurosurgery

Epilepsy occurs when nerve cells misfire and produce uncontrolled electrical bursts in the brain, leading to seizures. While most patients respond to medication, about 30% require more advanced intervention.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE