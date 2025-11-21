We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Absorbable Skull Device Could Replace Traditional Metal Implants Used After Brain Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2025

Closing the skull safely after neurosurgery remains a major clinical challenge, as traditional metal or semi-absorbable fixation devices can interfere with imaging, degrade unpredictably, or persist long after healing. More...

These issues may delay recovery or increase complications. To address these limitations, researchers have developed a fully degradable cranial flap fixation system made from high-purity poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), designed to maintain strength as the skull heals and then disappear completely.

The device, developed by researchers at Central South University (Hunan, China), in collaboration with MedArt Technology (Chengdu, China), uses high-purity PLLA to achieve strong, stable fixation while degrading slowly and evenly. In a study, published online in Chinese Neurosurgical Journal, the researchers compared the PLLA-based MedArt device with the established Aesculap CranioFix system through laboratory testing and a multicenter clinical trial involving 90 patients across four hospitals.

Laboratory tests showed that the MedArt system maintained fixation strength for twice as long as CranioFix, reaching its test endpoint at 14 days versus 7 days for the control system. Its gradual breakdown also avoided sudden lactic-acid release, a known cause of tissue irritation. The design includes a threaded connecting rod and adjustable locking discs that allow repositioning or tightening during surgery, adapting to skull curvature and distributing pressure evenly.

Clinical trial findings further validated its performance. Using 3D CT reconstruction, researchers found that the average bone gap in MedArt-treated patients was 0.58 mm, compared with 0.80 mm using CranioFix. The new system achieved a 100% success rate in maintaining bone-flap position and showed no device-related complications. Bone healing was typically completed within one year, matching the system’s full resorption timeline. Only one possible device-related issue—minor incision healing—occurred with CranioFix, with none reported in the MedArt group.

Blood tests and imaging confirmed that both systems were safe, but the MedArt implant demonstrated superior biocompatibility and fewer postoperative concerns. Practical advantages also emerged during surgery. The ability to adjust the fixation assembly enables precise placement and reduces operating time, and the flexible structure helps prevent localized pressure or stress. These features, combined with complete biodegradability, may make the system especially suitable for children or trauma patients who benefit from implants that leave no long-term residue.

“Our goal was to create a device that’s strong, safe, and leaves nothing behind,” said Dr. Siyi Wanggou, who led the research team. “This is an important step toward safer, more patient-friendly neurosurgery. We’ve shown that strength and biodegradability can go hand in hand.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Breakthrough Ultrasound Technology Measures Blood Viscosity in Real Time
Magnetically Activated Microscopic Robotic Swarms Could Deliver Medicine Inside Body...
Frequent ECG Use Can Identify Young People at Risk of Cardiac Arrest
Image: The programmable drug-delivery patch is designed to carry several different drugs that can be released at different times (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Programmable Drug-Delivery Patch Promotes Healing and Regrowth After Heart Attack

Heart attack survivors face a major clinical challenge: the injured cardiac tissue does not regenerate, leaving permanent damage that weakens the heart. Existing interventions, such as bypass surgery,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE