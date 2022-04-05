We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Apr 2022 - 10 Apr 2022
CRITICARE 2022 - 28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
Medical Fair India 2022
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
142nd Annual Meeting of the American Surgical Association (ASA).

Dual-Mode Endoscope Combines Ultrasound and OCT to Offer Unprecedented Insights into Uterine Health

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: 3D reconstruction of a rabbit uterus in OCT (Photo courtesy of The University of Manchester)
Image: 3D reconstruction of a rabbit uterus in OCT (Photo courtesy of The University of Manchester)

Female infertilities are highly associated with poor endometrial receptivity. A receptive endometrium (the lining of the uterus) is generally characterized by the normal uterine cavity, intact endometrial surface, appropriate endometrial thickness, and echo pattern. Acquiring comprehensive structural information is the prerequisite of endometrium assessment, which is beyond the ability of any single-modality imaging method. Researchers have now developed a new endoscope that combines ultrasound with optical coherence tomography (OCT) to assess structural features of the endometrium in unprecedented detail. By providing detailed structural information about the endometrium, the probe could offer a less invasive way to determine if endometrial problems are causing infertility, which affects about 10-20% of women worldwide, as well as help to diagnose other uterine health problems.

The new probe developed by researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (Guangdong, China; http://english.siat.cas.cn) could one day help doctors diagnose infertility problems that are related to endometrial receptivity with greater accuracy than current imaging technologies while reducing the need for invasive biopsies. The dual-mode endoscope demonstrated the ability to differentiate between healthy and injured endometrial tissue in rabbit models based on both surface features and depth information. It is the first in vivo demonstration of intrauterine endoscopic imaging in small animals, with a probe measuring just 1.2 mm across.

The endometrium plays a critical role in the ability for a blastocyst to implant in a uterus and grow into a healthy fetus. Failure to implant is recognized as a key bottleneck in the reproductive process, with impaired endometrial receptivity accounting for about two-thirds of implantation failures. The current gold standard method for assessing endometrial receptivity is through biopsies, which require surgically removing and analyzing a small tissue sample. Endoscopic imaging is a less invasive method, but current endoscopes can only identify larger defects in the uterus such as anatomical malformations or polyps, not assess the structure of the endometrium. A vaginal ultrasound can provide information about the thickness of the endometrium and other structural features, but lacks the resolution and contrast needed to comprehensively assess endometrial receptivity.

OCT is an imaging technique that uses relatively long wavelength light (commonly known as near infrared light) to produce high-resolution images from within scattering media. It has been adapted for diagnostic tools in several medical fields including ophthalmology, cardiology and dermatology. Previous studies have shown OCT imaging can be used to identify structural features of the endometrium that are associated with implantation failures. For the new study, researchers improved upon a prototype they had previously developed to combine OCT and ultrasound imaging in a single probe. The OCT modality provides detailed information about the superficial endometrium including its surface information, while ultrasound provides insights about its full thickness. Since multiple features of the endometrium affect implantation success, combining these imaging modalities provides a more accurate picture of endometrial receptivity than either mode individually.

The catheter is designed to pass through the cervix, enter the uterine cavity and inject water to facilitate high-resolution imaging. A series of tiny custom-designed optical and ultrasonic components are arranged within the catheter to achieve both ultrasound and OCT mode. The improved probe also uses a single-mode fiber, which offers higher resolution and reduced noise for the OCT mode. In addition, the researchers used a metal coil to allow the probe to rotate for a 360-degree full-field of view once it is inside the uterus. To test the endoscope, the researchers used it to image the uterine lining of four anesthetized rabbits. Some of the rabbits were healthy while others had undergone a procedure to wash the endometrium with ethanol for different lengths of time, damaging the tissue to varying degrees.

The researchers quantified features of the endometrium including its thickness, distribution and surface roughness separately in ultrasonic and OCT modalities. The OCT images showed that healthy endometrial tissues had a smoother and more continuous surface, while damaged tissues were more rough. In ultrasound images, the endometrium was found to be thicker in healthy tissues and thinner in areas that had been damaged. While each modality provided valuable information on its own, it wasn’t until the researchers combined the information from each that they were able to comprehensively and accurately evaluate the degree of tissue injury.

The probe also provided echo patterns that were similar to what can be obtained with vaginal ultrasound but with better resolution. In addition, the images revealed physical features such as polyp-like formations as small as 200 microns, demonstrating the probe’s ability to discern tiny lesions that could affect endometrial health. The researchers plan to add a photoacoustic mode to increase the probe’s ability to observe blood flow and information about the vascular networks in the uterine lining. In addition, they are working to improve the size, resolution and imaging range of the imaging catheter to make it more practical for clinical use in humans.

“This tool combines the two techniques of ultrasound and OCT, allowing it to obtain more information and provide a more accurate assessment of endometrial status than traditional vaginal ultrasound,” said research team leader Xiaojing Gong from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “It has the potential to be used for basic endometrial research and to further advance clinical assessment of endometrial receptivity and other endometrial-related diseases.”

“The system can obtain the thickness information of the endometrium, the echo pattern of the endometrium and information about damage to the endometrial surface, which play an important role in the evaluation of endometrial receptivity,” added Gong. “It also has the potential to detect diseases in the uterus, such as endometrial cancer and uterine fibroids.”

Related Links:
Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology 


Print article

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Def...
Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival...
State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, No...
Image: Image-based ECG algorithm could improve access to care in remote settings (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders

As mobile technology improves, patients increasingly have access to electrocardiogram (ECG) images, which raises new questions about how to incorporate these devices in patient care. Machine learning (ML)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Philips Launches New Cardiac Imaging and Mapping System for RF Ablation
3-in-1 System with Steerable Balloon and RF Puncture Enables Successful Left Atrial...
Surgical Implant Could Pave Way for Real-Time Sensing of Biochemical, pH and Blo...
Image: Aveir VR leadless pacemaker system has been FDA approved to treat patients in US with slow heart rhythms (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

World's Only Leadless Pacemaker with Mapping Capability Assesses Correct Positioning Prior to Placement

The world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement is set to bring about a significant advancement in the treatment of patients with slow... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA...
AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions...
Image: Sexual Health Click Test (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause serious complications, and they require communication with patient partners who may or may not be symptomatic who also need to be treated.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven...
Image: BD Nano 2nd Gen Pen Needles (Photo courtesy of Embecta Corp.)

BD Completes Diabetes Care Business Spinoff to Focus on Core Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has completed its spinoff of Embecta Corp. (Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), which holds BD's former Diabetes Care business and is now one of the largest... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE