We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Tiny Fish-Inspired Robots Navigate Through Body to Deliver Targeted Drug Therapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Dec 2025

Miniature robots small enough to travel inside the human body have long been viewed as a future cornerstone of precision medicine. More...

However, most existing soft robots operate alone, limiting how well they can navigate complex anatomy or deliver drugs effectively. Now, new research has demonstrated how coordinated robotic swarms can overcome these challenges to deliver highly targeted therapy.

In a major advance, researchers at Harbin Institute of Technology (Harbin, China) have developed fish-like soft robots that work together as intelligent swarms capable of navigating tight spaces, locating diseased tissue, and reshaping themselves for precise drug delivery. Inspired by the coordinated migration patterns of fish, the team designed 2-millimeter miniature robots that can self-organize into swarms, disperse when needed, and reunite at target sites deep within the body.

The robots’ movements are powered and controlled by external magnetic fields, enabling noninvasive guidance through complex biological environments. To achieve true swarm behavior, the researchers tuned the robots’ response to magnetic fields so that, near each robot’s natural resonance frequency, their swimming direction becomes governed by a single constant magnetic component. This allows different robots to move in different directions simultaneously under one global control field, enabling coordinated navigation across large areas.

Each robot is capable of six degrees of freedom — pitching, yawing, rolling, and translating vertically, horizontally, and forward — with swimming speeds similar to those of natural fish. When dispersed, the swarm can slip through narrow bodily passages, then reassemble and adapt its collective shape to match the contours of lesions or tumors for optimized drug delivery.

Laboratory and ex vivo experiments showed how the swarm could navigate to a simulated gastric lesion, aggregate precisely at the site, and conform to its boundaries to improve contact-based therapeutic delivery. The research, published in National Science Review, reveals how swarm robotics could one day enhance the treatment of hard-to-reach diseases with minimal invasiveness.

Related Link
Harbin Institute of Technology


Visit expo >
Gold Member
CPAP Ventilator
Somnus DM18
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Absorbable Monofilament Mesh
Phasix Mesh
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
General Anesthesia Improves Post-Surgery Outcomes for Acute Stroke Patients
Drug-Coated Balloons Can Replace Stents Even in Larger Coronary Arteries
Magnetic Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Outperforms Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy...
Image: The phantom developed to verify the novel contactless registration method (Hu, F., Li, X., Wu, S. et al. Chin Neurosurg Jl 11, 20 (2025). doi.org/10.1186/s41016-025-00401-x)

Optical Tracking Method Identifies Target Areas in Robot-Assisted Neurosurgery

Epilepsy occurs when nerve cells misfire and produce uncontrolled electrical bursts in the brain, leading to seizures. While most patients respond to medication, about 30% require more advanced intervention.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE