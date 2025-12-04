'Smart' Shirt Detects Epileptic Seizures in Real Time

Epilepsy affects roughly one in every 100 people worldwide, causing seizures that can range from subtle episodes to severe convulsions and loss of consciousness. More...

These events arise from excessive electrical discharges in the brain and can lead to injuries, breathing disruption, or even sudden death. While medications are first-line therapy, about one-third of people still experience seizures that persist despite treatment. Researchers are now pursuing new technologies, including mattresses, wristbands, shirts, and shoes that are capable of detecting seizures in real time to help prevent injury and improve safety.

Researchers at Université de Montréal (Montreal, QC, Canada) and the CHUM Research Centre (Montreal, QC, Canada) have evaluated a biometric “smart” shirt that was originally created for athletes that incorporates multiple physiological sensors. It tracks respiratory activity, uses electrodes to measure ECG signals, and integrates an accelerometer to detect abnormal movements.

By continuously capturing breathing patterns, heart-rate changes, and limb activity, the shirt monitors physiological signatures commonly associated with seizures. These combined data streams enable the device to recognize seizure-related abnormalities and trigger automatic alerts to the wearer, caregivers, or clinicians.

Researchers tested the smart shirt in controlled laboratory settings to determine whether it could reliably distinguish seizure events from normal activity. The device accurately detected up to two-thirds of seizures, and the rate of false alarms caused by intense rhythmic movements remained acceptable. Algorithmic refinements further reduced false alerts by half, improving overall reliability. The work has been described in laboratory studies conducted by the Montreal research team.

The findings indicate that wearable, non-invasive physiological monitoring systems may significantly enhance safety and quality of life for people with epilepsy. Real-world testing will be the next step to validate how well the shirt performs outside hospital environments. Researchers believe the technology could allow children with epilepsy to sleep independently, adults to regain autonomy, and caregivers to receive timely alerts when assistance is needed.

In addition to epilepsy, the smart shirt offers broad potential for continuous vital-sign monitoring. Early investigations are exploring its use in detecting arrhythmias, identifying sleep apnea, and supporting wire-free patient monitoring in clinical settings. Researchers envision future versions functioning as “hospital gowns of the future,” transmitting real-time patient data without cumbersome equipment.

