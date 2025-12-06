We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Earlier Blood Transfusion Could Reduce Heart Failure and Arrhythmia in Heart Disease Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Dec 2025

Blood loss during or after surgery can place significant stress on people with heart disease, increasing the risk of dangerous complications. More...

Transfusions are often delayed until hemoglobin levels fall very low, yet this approach may leave the heart struggling to compensate for reduced oxygen delivery. A new study that examined whether giving blood earlier, at higher hemoglobin thresholds, could reduce harm found fewer cardiac complications but no difference in the most severe outcomes.

This investigation was led by SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (Brooklyn, New York, USA) as part of the larger Transfusion Trigger after Operations in High Cardiac Risk Patients (TOP) trial. The study enrolled more than 1,400 military veterans undergoing major general or vascular surgery. Hemoglobin was measured after surgery and reassessed each time blood was given. Participants were followed until hospital discharge or for 30 days, with the final outcome comparisons made at 90 days.

Researchers compared two strategies: an earlier or “liberal” transfusion given when hemoglobin dropped below 10 g/dL, and a later or “restrictive” transfusion given only when hemoglobin fell below 7 g/dL. The trial evaluated major complications such as death, heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, or need for coronary intervention, as well as other clinically important outcomes, including infection, pneumonia, sepsis, arrhythmias, and heart failure.

The study found that earlier transfusion did not reduce the most severe outcomes, with major complication rates nearly identical between groups. However, heart-related complications differed substantially. Patients receiving earlier transfusion had a 5.9% rate of irregular heart rhythms or heart failure compared with 9.9% among those transfused later. This represented a 41% lower risk, indicating that persistent anemia may impose more cardiac stress than the volume of a transfusion.

These results, presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025 and published in JAMA, highlight the need for individualized transfusion decisions. While delaying transfusion remains safe for many patients, earlier intervention may benefit those with serious underlying cardiac disease undergoing major operations. Further research is required to confirm whether early transfusion should become standard in this high-risk subgroup and to refine hemoglobin thresholds tailored to cardiac function.

“Our findings suggest that persistent blood loss in patients with serious underlying heart issues does not increase the risk of serious complications, such as death, heart attack, kidney failure, need for a heart procedure or stroke. However, it might place a greater strain on the heart than the volume from a transfusion, leading to problems like heart failure and irregular heartbeat,” said lead author Panos Kougias, M.D., M.Sc. “The earlier blood transfusion strategy may protect the heart from the effects of blood loss. It’s like keeping a car’s fuel tank above half full, while the transfusion-later strategy is like adding fuel only when the low-fuel light comes on.”

Related Links:
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
American Heart Assocation


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
Hemostatic Agent
HEMOBLAST Bellows
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Optical Tracking Method Identifies Target Areas in Robot-Assisted Neurosurgery
General Anesthesia Improves Post-Surgery Outcomes for Acute Stroke Patients
Drug-Coated Balloons Can Replace Stents Even in Larger Coronary Arteries
Image: New study findings suggest that ongoing blood-thinning medication may not be needed after an ablation procedure (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

Ablation Reduces Stroke Risk Associated with Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) greatly increases the risk of stroke, blood clots, heart failure, and death, and millions of people in the U.S. are expected to be affected in the coming years.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE