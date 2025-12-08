We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Smart Nanomaterials Detect and Treat Traumatic Brain Injuries Simultaneously

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Dec 2025

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) continues to leave millions with long-term disabilities every year. More...

After a sudden impact from a fall, collision, or accident, the brain undergoes inflammation, oxidative stress, and nerve damage that persist long after the initial trauma. Traditional diagnostic tools often miss subtle injury progression, and conventional therapies struggle to deliver drugs efficiently to affected areas. To address these challenges, researchers have turned to technology that merges diagnosis and treatment into a single platform.

A recent review by Pusan National University (Busan, Republic of Korea) highlights emerging theranostic nanomaterials—engineered nanoparticles designed to detect injury and deliver therapy simultaneously. These nanoplatforms integrate drug delivery systems with sensing capabilities responsive to biological cues such as acidity, oxidative stress, or enzyme activity that are prevalent in damaged brain tissue. By transporting neuroprotective or anti-inflammatory drugs while monitoring tissue response in real time, these materials aim to personalize treatment for patients with TBI.

The review outlines how these nanomaterials were created and optimized using designs that allow them to navigate the brain’s natural defenses and release therapeutic agents directly into injured regions. It also explains how their diagnostic functions work, relying on nanoscale sensors that react to biochemical signals of tissue damage. These technologies include PEGylated-polystyrene nanoparticles, porous silicon nanoparticles, carbon dot nanoparticles, dendrimers, lipid nanoparticles, and siRNA-based systems, each adapted to enhance neuroprotection and target delivery.

Published in the Journal of Nanobiotechnology, the review summarizes evidence from various preclinical investigations validating these approaches. Findings show that lipid nanoparticles can home in on damaged tissue and release neuroprotective compounds effectively, while carbon-dot nanozymes neutralize harmful reactive molecules. The review also describes nanosensors—peptide-based, ECM-targeted, polymeric, and biomarker-responsive—that enable continuous, real-time monitoring of TBI progression and therapeutic response.

Future applications may include pairing these nanotechnologies with artificial intelligence and bioengineering to create adaptive treatment systems that sense injury severity and adjust therapy automatically. These innovations could reduce the need for invasive procedures, allow continuous monitoring, and improve the precision of drug delivery. Researchers emphasize that ensuring safety and biocompatibility remains crucial, with efforts underway to design nanomaterials that degrade safely in response to pH or enzymatic changes to minimize long-term accumulation.

“Theranostic nanomaterials hold great promise for real-world clinical applications in TBI management,” said Professor Yun Hak Kim, PhD, senior author of the study. “These multifunctional nanoplatforms could enable personalized and minimally invasive treatment strategies by simultaneously diagnosing injury severity, delivering targeted therapeutics and monitoring recovery in real time.”

Related Links:
Pusan National University


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Absorbable Monofilament Mesh
Phasix Mesh
Silver Member
X-Ray QA Device
Accu-Gold+ Touch Pro
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ablation Reduces Stroke Risk Associated with Atrial Fibrillation
Optical Tracking Method Identifies Target Areas in Robot-Assisted Neurosurgery
General Anesthesia Improves Post-Surgery Outcomes for Acute Stroke Patients
Image: Surgeons performed robotic liver resection and CT-guided ablation simultaneously (Photo courtesy of Amsterdam UMC)

Groundbreaking Procedure Combines New Treatments for Liver Tumors

Removing or destroying liver tumors often requires patients to undergo two separate procedures, exposing them to multiple hospital stays, repeated anesthesia, and longer recovery times. Traditional approaches... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE