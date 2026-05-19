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Integrated AI Pulmonary Workflow System Streamlines Detection and Follow-Up

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 May 2026

Pulmonary conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung nodules, and pulmonary embolism require rapid identification and coordinated follow-up across emergency, inpatient, and ambulatory settings. More...

Fragmented workflows and missed handoffs can delay treatment and undermine continuity of care, making it harder for hospitals to keep patients on guideline-directed pathways. These gaps may contribute to avoidable readmissions and missed significant findings. A new system has launched that unifies acute and chronic pulmonary workflows with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic health record integration to streamline detection, coordination, and follow-through.

Viz.ai (San Francisco, CA, USA) has introduced the Viz Pulmonary Suite, an integrated AI-powered solution within the Viz.ai enterprise platform designed to streamline care delivery for pulmonary conditions. The suite brings acute and chronic pulmonary workflows together in a single solution and is designed to help health systems improve patient retention and outcomes by supporting guideline-directed care. It integrates seamlessly with electronic health record systems and includes specialized tools for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung nodules, and pulmonary embolism.

The technology combines context‑aware patient summaries and guideline surfacing with condition‑specific tools to reduce missed diagnoses and treatment delays. By consolidating identification, coordination, and follow‑through into one EHR‑integrated workflow, the suite is intended to help clinicians intervene earlier and manage patients more consistently across care venues. Early findings across participating healthcare partners are described as promising.

Within the suite, Viz PE was associated with reduced time to treatment from 1.75 days to 0.56 days and lower in‑hospital mortality among high‑risk pulmonary embolism patients in a single‑center study. The company also noted the prevalence of gaps in identification and follow‑up across chronic lung disease, reinforcing the need for connected workflows that support timely action on critical findings. Viz.ai plans to showcase and demo the Viz Pulmonary Suite at the American Thoracic Society Annual Conference (booth #1944) from May 17–19, 2026.

“Pulmonary care breaks down not because we lack treatments, but because patients may be lost between moments of care. Across COPD, pulmonary embolism, and lung nodules, critical findings are often identified but not acted on in time due to fragmented workflows. The Viz Pulmonary Suite brings identification, coordination, and follow-through into a single solution that is fully integrated with the EHR, helping clinicians intervene earlier and manage these patients with greater consistency.” said Tim Showalter, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Viz.ai.

“Solutions like the Viz Pulmonary Suite provide clinical teams with connected AI-enabled workflows to help identify potential patients earlier, act more efficiently, and support more consistent follow-up across the care continuum.” said Lakshman Swamy, MD, MBA, FCCP, Chief Pulmonologist at Monogram Health.

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