We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Battery-Free ECG Patch Enables Continuous Arrhythmia Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 May 2026

Continuous electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring supports early detection of arrhythmias and enables timely intervention, yet many wearables depend on bulky batteries that interrupt care when depleted. More...

Battery maintenance also limits long-term adherence and increases device size, reducing comfort for patients across care settings. Reliable, body-friendly power delivery is therefore a central barrier to scalable physiologic monitoring. To help address this challenge, engineers have developed a skin-conformal, battery-free ECG system that operates using energy harvested elsewhere on the body.

SkinECG, created at Seoul National University, is a skin-adherent hydrocolloid patch that integrates a flexible circuit board and a custom semiconductor chip for ECG sensing. The system draws power from an Orthogonal Energy Harvesting Network (O-EHN) that aggregates energy from one or more body-worn harvesters and wirelessly transfers it to a chest-mounted sensor. Rather than radiating power through air, it uses body-coupled power transfer to guide energy along the skin, while distinct frequency channels limit interference among multiple harvesters.

The design resolves the long-standing location mismatch between optimal sites for energy harvesting and ideal sites for biosignal acquisition. Energy can be collected on exposed areas such as the arm or leg and delivered to the chest without wires or batteries. Power coupled to the body is kept at levels comparable to everyday ambient electromagnetic exposure, supporting human safety while maintaining stable reception at the sensor.

Demonstrations paired a solar cell–based module with a chest-mounted patch to achieve battery-free ECG measurement. The architecture reduces constraints on the number and placement of harvesters and remains compatible with existing commercial energy-harvesting components, supporting broader wearable use. The researchers note that the approach is extendable to electromyography (EMG) and electroencephalography (EEG) sensing and may also inform future implantable and wearable power solutions. The work, conducted with collaborators at the University of Tokyo and the National University of Singapore, is published in Science Advances.

“In wearable health care systems, there has been a fundamental limitation in that the optimal locations for harvesting ambient energy and for measuring physiological signals are different. This study resolves that issue by enabling wireless power transfer along the surface of the human body,” said Jerald Yoo, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Seoul National University.

"By limiting the power coupled to the human body to levels comparable to those encountered in daily life, we designed the system with human safety in mind while demonstrating stable power delivery to ECG sensors without bulky batteries. This approach can be extended to multimodal digital health care platforms capable of operating various biosignal sensors such as EMG and EEG, as well as to broader wearable power supply technologies," said Prof. Yoo.

Related Links
Seoul National University


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Monitor/Defibrillator
Zenix
New
Desk Aneroid Sphyg
Diagnostix 750D+
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases
AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
Image: Representation of how FaceAge might be calculated from a photo of a patient. The patient in this photo is AI-generated (photo couresy of Mass General Brigham)

Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes

Biological aging is the progressive loss of physiological function that may diverge from chronological age. In cancer care, clinicians need simple tools that reflect dynamic changes in patient resilience... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Glasses-Free 3D Imaging Software Receives FDA Clearance for Surgical Planning
Noninvasive Cardiac Radiotherapy Reduces Ventricular Tachycardia Events
Augmented Reality System for Knee Replacement Receives FDA Clearance
Image: The medical staff of St. Joseph Krankenhaus use an OR simulator to test the wireless endoscope prototype in an operating room (Photo courtesy of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft)

Optical Wireless Link Enables Cable-Free 4K Endoscopic Imaging

Cabled endoscopes can hamper workflow in minimally invasive surgery and complicate infection control in the operating room. Power, lighting, and data lines drape across patients and floors, creating hygiene... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Setting...
Image: A new in-hospital screening method identifies previously unrecognized cognitive impairment and dementia among admitted patients (photo credit: Adobe Stock)

EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission

Cognitive impairment involves difficulties with thinking, learning, memory, and decision-making, and is more common in older adults. In U.S. hospitals, more than 40% of admitted older adults have dementia,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboratio...
GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF
Image: At HRS 2026, attendees will be able to participate in interactive, hands-on demonstrations highlighting integrated capabilities across Johnson & Johnson’s electrophysiology portfolio (photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System

Johnson & Johnson has introduced the CARTOSOUND SONATA Module for the CARTO System at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 meeting in Chicago. The module uses artificial intelligence with the CARTO... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE