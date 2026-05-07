We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 May 2026 - 22 May 2026
Hospitalar 2026
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026
05 Oct 2026 - 06 Oct 2026
2026 World Pediatrics Conference

Optical Wireless Link Enables Cable-Free 4K Endoscopic Imaging

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 May 2026

Cabled endoscopes can hamper workflow in minimally invasive surgery and complicate infection control in the operating room. More...

Power, lighting, and data lines drape across patients and floors, creating hygiene risks and ergonomic obstacles. Conventional wireless radio links often fall short on reliability, security, and latency for clinical use. To help address these challenges, researchers have developed a light-based wireless link that enables an endoscope to stream 4K images during laparoscopy.

The prototype was developed within the OWIMED (Optical Wireless Communication for Medical Imaging Devices) project by the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut (HHI), in collaboration with IT Concepts GmbH and St. Joseph Krankenhaus in Berlin-Tempelhof. The approach replaces radio with optical wireless transmission using light (LiFi). Eliminating data and power cords supports cleaner setups and more efficient instrument handling in the operating room (OR). The system targets short-range, high-throughput image transfer while meeting medical technology demands.

The wireless endoscope integrates its own LED light source and a battery-powered LiFi module. Additional compact LiFi modules are mounted on the surgical light to receive the optical signal and relay it to the monitor, where images from the abdominal cavity are displayed in 4K quality. This configuration removes external lighting and data cables while preserving a clear line of sight between the endoscope and receivers.

A modulator switches the endoscope’s LED on and off faster than the eye can perceive, and a photodiode converts the resulting light pulses into electrical signals. The optical link is bidirectional, allowing camera settings to be adjusted from the monitor. LiFi modules provide homogeneous hemispherical propagation across a 180-degree radius to maintain a robust, high-speed connection.

An integrated camera chip and on-board microprocessor compress data with low latency and reduced power consumption. The surgical team at St. Joseph Krankenhaus provided continuous input during development and evaluated the prototype and LiFi infrastructure in an OR using a surgical simulator with a medical phantom. Testing indicated strong performance for latency, reliability, data rates, light quality, and ergonomics, and the team reported favorable usability compared with cabled systems.

“Instead of radio waves, we use modulated LED light for wireless communication. Due to the locally limited propagation of light, wireless transmission with light (LiFi) is ideal for medical technology. We can already meet the requirements for high data rates over short distances,” said Anagnostis Paraskevopoulos, a research scientist at the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut (HHI), who leads the project.

“We were able to demonstrate with the tests that our LiFi solution functions very well with regard to latency, i.e., data lag, as well as reliability, data rates, light quality and ergonomics. The feedback from the surgical team was entirely positive. Once our system is fully developed, the doctors would prefer it over the cabled variant,” added Paraskevopoulos.

Related Links
Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, HHI


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
New
Resorbable Bovine Collagen Membrane
GenDerm
New
Surgical Dressing
ALLEVYN Ag+ SURGICAL
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases
AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
Image: Representation of how FaceAge might be calculated from a photo of a patient. The patient in this photo is AI-generated (photo couresy of Mass General Brigham)

Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes

Biological aging is the progressive loss of physiological function that may diverge from chronological age. In cancer care, clinicians need simple tools that reflect dynamic changes in patient resilience... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Spinal Cord Interface Restores Bladder Control in Preclinical Study
Shelf-Stable Synthetic Platelets Could Enable Prehospital Hemorrhage Control
Blood-Filtering Device May Prolong Pregnancy in Severe Early Preeclampsia
Image: Natural clots can form slowly and be fragile, limiting bleeding control and healing; a new ‘click clotting’ approach produces faster, stronger clots (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Rapid Clotting Gel Improves Emergency Bleeding Control

Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains a leading cause of preventable death in trauma and major surgery. Conventional clots can form too slowly and fail under mechanical stress, limiting hemostasis and impairing... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Setting...
Image: A new in-hospital screening method identifies previously unrecognized cognitive impairment and dementia among admitted patients (photo credit: Adobe Stock)

EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission

Cognitive impairment involves difficulties with thinking, learning, memory, and decision-making, and is more common in older adults. In U.S. hospitals, more than 40% of admitted older adults have dementia,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboratio...
GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF
Image: At HRS 2026, attendees will be able to participate in interactive, hands-on demonstrations highlighting integrated capabilities across Johnson & Johnson’s electrophysiology portfolio (photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System

Johnson & Johnson has introduced the CARTOSOUND SONATA Module for the CARTO System at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 meeting in Chicago. The module uses artificial intelligence with the CARTO... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE